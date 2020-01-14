Amazon drops 30% off this awesome Sony portable Bluetooth speaker

Portable Bluetooth speakers have to be tiny enough to fit in your bag but substantial enough to deliver a loud and full-bodied sound. They also need to be waterproof and shockproof in case you decide to bring your party outdoors. A Bluetooth speaker that checks all these is the Sony SRS-XB21, touted by the Japanese firm as a party speaker. Get it on Amazon today for a cool 30% off. For just $70 instead of $100, make the SRS-XB21 the centerpiece of any soiree, beach party, or picnic.

The Sony SRS-XB21 sports a similar design as many other Bluetooth speakers. It is shaped like a capsule, like the Beats Pill+, but with a flat top and bottom. This speaker has a predominately plastic build, including the grille and accents. The hardened plastic lends it a certain level of sturdiness, earning a 516.5 Shock MIL-STD 810 F standard, which means it can survive a drop of over one meter. Further, it is covered in a dust- and water-resistant mesh. With an IP67 rating, you can take the SRS-XB21 with you near a body of water and even submerge it for less than 30 minutes. Sony even claims that you can wash this speaker with detergent, although we strongly discourage you from trying this. Buttons include the power button, volume buttons, battery check button, and the Bluetooth pairing button. There’s the standard micro-USB charging port at the back that’s protected by a rubber flap. Finally, you’ll find a couple of LED light strips along the edges that pulsate and change color to the beat of the music.

Over the years Sony has made quite a name for itself making top-notch audio devices, ranging from speakers to headphones. The SRS-XB21 delivers on this promise, providing an exceptionally clear and rich sound even at high volume. And with Sony’s emphasis on bass, the drops really kick and it’s bound to be brilliant for parties. The bass can be a tad excessive at times though, drowning out the highs and mids especially with genres that don’t really require that much low-frequency love, but overall this is probably the best speaker you can buy at its price range.

Further control of the SRS-XB21 can be achieved by downloading the Sony Music Center app. Through it you can tweak the audio using the digital equalizer or by choose a sound preset, as well as change the effects and color of the LED strip. Another great feature is Sony’s “Party Chain” mode which allows the SRS-XB21 to pair up with other compatible Sony speakers to play using simultaneously. Finally, battery life is pretty impressive at 12 hours with the party lights off and six hours with them on.

The Sony SRS-XB21 Bluetooth speaker offers superb sound quality and impressively loud volume that rivals more expensive speakers. Get it for just $70 on Amazon today.

