Walmart cuts up to $207 off Sony wireless headphones with ANC

While the presence of noise is more often than not beyond our control, you’ll at least be able to drown it out with a pair of noise-canceling cans. Sony is in a league of its own as it brought us the best there is, the WH-1000XM3. If it happens to be more than you can afford, you can save as much as $207 when you take advantage of Walmart’s sale on the WH-H900N wireless headphones or the WF-1000X/BM1 true wireless earbuds.

WH-H900N H.ear On 2 — $210 ($207 off)

Sony’s WH-H900N nails design in terms of premium build, functionality, and portability making it a solid option for long listening sessions. Its battery alone can last up to 28 hours while the included 3.5mm audio jack lets you opt for a hardwired connection if you untimely run out of juice. Its plastic construction is reinforced by a collapsible metal frame and it won’t be weight on your ears at just 0.75 pounds. A precise and snug fit is achievable with an adjustable headband that is densely padded like its earcups. And with an intuitive touchpad on the earcups for playback, volume, calls, and voice commands, you’ll hardly have any reason to remain tethered to your device.

With its digital noise-canceling features, you’ll be able to tailor your listening experience to your surroundings. Ambient Sound mode, for instance, lets you stay attuned to what’s going on around you, allowing just enough hubbub in the background to seep in. And when someone pops in to simply catch up, holding your hand over the touch sensor would activate Quick Attention mode which automatically softens the music and amplifies the sound from outside.

Supreme audio reproduction finds its way to Sony’s WH-H900N with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) HX to restore high-range sound that was compromised in compression. Moreover, its Bluetooth connection is enhanced with audiophile-codec known as LDAC that transmits more data to maintain the maximum bit depth and frequency. Sony’s signature sound is already full-bodied and versatile with a textured bass, well-balanced mids, and emotive highs, but further customizations can be made through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Now, nothing can come between you and your sound, not the noise, the tangling wires, or a weak battery, and maybe not even the price when you can order it for only $210 instead of $417 from Walmart.

Sony WF-1000X/BM1 — $90 ($187 off)

If you want to get the most bang for your buck and lose the bulky headband, Sony’s WF-1000X is worth considering. It may not look out of the ordinary but it is lightweight at only seven grams, comfortable, and delivers high-quality sound in a compact package. These in-ear headphones don’t protrude all that much from your ears and with four varying sizes of tips along with two sizes of wings, you are assured of a tight seal.

The WF-1000X packs tricks under the hood with 6mm dynamic drivers, a built-in mic for taking calls or to activate your compatible voice assistant, and a feature for noise-cancellation on each earbud. For starters, dynamic drivers do a lot in terms of ensuring a deep resounding bass and in achieving the right sound pressure without consuming a whole lot of power. Noise-cancelling being its main draw, it does a good job at keeping out unwanted ambient sound, you can even count on it to automatically detect your activity and adjust its settings for you. Sony’s Headphones Connect app is likewise accessible to give you the utmost control of its settings.

Freedom of movement is possible with both Bluetooth and NFC in place, a seamless pair allows you to control everything wirelessly through the multifunction button on each earbud. A series of clicks and long presses will immediately enable you to spark the WF-1000X to life, playback, volume, and toggle through its modes of noise-cancellation.

While these diminutive pair of earbuds has a battery life of only three hours, you can bank on its charging case for two more charges which would yield you a total of nine hours. You’ll always be saving battery though as it is smart enough to switch itself off when not in use while Sense Engine gives you the power to tune in and out of your music as you please. Usually ringing in at $277, Walmart’s $187 discount plummets its price to just $90.

