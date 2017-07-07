Beat the heat this summer with these 5 cool — and cooling — tech devices

The summer heat can certainly be a drag, but with the right tech gadgets, you can keep yourself cool and collected while enjoying all of the fun activities the season has to offer. Many of these cooling tech devices are portable, so you can take them with you wherever you go — from the subway to the ocean.

Staying cool is not just about comfort — it also aids your physical and mental health. It’s estimated that 175 people die from extreme heat each year, while violent crime rates also rise in the summer. Stay safe and healthy this summer with one or more of our favorite cooling tech devices.

Portable iPhone Fan Keep cool, refreshing air blowing on your face wherever you go with these fun Portable iPhone Fans, which are currently 15 percent off on Amazon. These colorful fans come in a pack of four and are multicolored, so you can pick the one that suits your unique style. The fans let you switch up colors. These lightweight hand accessories can run up to five hours on full battery in low-power mode. They have a smooth and ultra-quiet design with a motor speed of 16,000 RPM providing strong wind. -The super=compatible fans work with any micro USB phone or tablet. This means you can plug them into a variety of popular smartphones and mobile devices including Android phones and tablets, Apple iPhones and iPads with an 8-pin port, and the LG G5, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, or HTC phones. This pack of four portable iPhone fans normally retails for $17 but right now you can score it on Amazon for $14, saving you $3 (15 percent). Amazon

Cuisinart ICE-70 Electronic Ice Cream Maker Eat your way to staying cool with this Cuisinart ICE-70 Electronic Ice Cream Maker, which is currently discounted by more than $100 off on Amazon. This model is featured in our Best Ice Cream Makers roundup and has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on more than 250 reviews. This No. 1 best-seller on Amazon makes up to two quarts of your choice of ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, or sorbet in a mere 20 minutes. Follow the included instructions for some basic recipes, or choose from the hundreds of ice cream maker recipes available online. It features a lid with an ingredient spout and integrated measuring cup and a 2-quart freezer bowl. An improved paddle speeds up the processing time. The electronic ice cream maker features an easy-to-read LCD display with built-in push-pad settings. It has a convenient countdown timer and shuts off automatically, so you don’t need to continually monitor it. The Cuisinart ICE-70 Electronic Ice Cream Maker regularly retails for $250 but is currently on sale for $115 on Amazon, providing a $135 (54 percent) discount. Amazon

Cool On The Go Personal Cooling System Beat the heat in hands-free mode with a Cool On The Go Personal Cooling System, which is currently 50 percent off on Amazon. The wearable cooling system is portable and designed with convenience in mind. The cooling device is lightweight and features a compact design that leaves your hands free. You can wear it around your neck or on your belt buckle, making it great for gardening, camping, golfing, or watching sports. Its versatile design also allows you to attach it to another product, such as a stroller, or prop it up beside you and use it as a desk fan. The portable fan provides five hours of hands-free, continuous cooling on high speed and more than nine hours on low speed. The device requires batteries but can be used with rechargeable ones to make it more cost-efficient. The Cool On The Go Personal Cooling System normally retails for $60 but is currently marked down to $30 on Amazon, saving you $30 (50 percent). Amazon

SmartShow Smart Cup S1 Staying hydrated is especially important in the summer, and you can better remember to do so with a SmartShow Smart Cup S1, which is currently $50 off on Amazon. The smart water bottle pairs with an IOS app to help you develop a healthy hydration regimen. The smart device uses your physical data to create a smart hydration plan personalized to your needs. The water bottle continually tracks your water consumption, and at the appropriate times, reminds you to drink. A handy smart LED display tells you about the water you are about to drink. Simply touch the cup, and the LED will tell you the current water temperature and level of the water in the bottle. The smart water bottle syncs with an iPhone app from the iTumes store or can be connected to the cloud using a Wi-Fi connection. Either way, you’re never limited by distance, like you would be with a Bluetooth connection. It has a built-in lithium battery and comes with a 5V USB charging base that charges quickly. The SmartShow Smart Cup S1 regularly retails for $120 but is discounted to $70 on Amazon, saving you $50 (42 percent. ) Amazon