Cool off and save cash with these portable air conditioner deals

February may statistically be the coldest month of the year, and although summer is still a ways off, now is the perfect time time to score some deals on air conditioning units before it starts getting hot out. Household fans are great for circulating fresh air around a room but may not provide enough cooling power for those sultry dog days of summer, so we rounded up a selection of the best cheap air conditioner deals going on right now.

Honeywell Evaporative Air Cooler The budget-friendly Honeywell CSO71AE 176 CFM is the most affordable full-sized air cooler on our list. This unit fights the heat by using a 50-watt fan to blow air over water, thus moving cool air throughout the room via evaporation. The water is stored in an internal tank, and you can also place ice inside the housing to deliver even colder air when needed. The Honeywell 176 CFM works best in hot and dry climates, and a built-in carbon filter even cleans the air a bit as the unit cools the room. The Honeywell evaporative cooler retails for $180 but can be yours for just $139 from Amazon, which saves you $41 (23 percent). See it

HoMedics MyChill Personal Space Cooler Another evaporative cooler (although a much smaller and even more portable one) is the desktop-friendly HoMedics MyChill, which is the perfect size for a small room or personal workspace. The energy-efficient MyChill cools the immediate area surrounding it, and the removable water tank pops right off of the top of the unit for easy cleaning and refilling. A $46 discount lets you grab the HoMedics MyChill personal evaporative cooler for just $54 from Amazon. See it

LG Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier If you live in an environment that can get a bit muggy in the warmer months, then you should look into an air conditioner that does double-duty as a dehumidifier, like the LG LP0817WSR. This portable AC unit puts out 8,000 BTU (British thermal unit) per hour while dehumidifying 1.8 pints of moisture per hour, making it a great option for cooling and dehumidifying small to medium-sized spaces. The LG portable air conditioner and dehumidifier comes with a detachable window exhaust kit, as well as a handy full-featured remote control. This excellent little unit is currently on sale for $279 on Amazon, giving you a savings of $21. See it

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner and Heater Black+Decker may be primarily known for its power tools, but its hybrid air conditioner and heater is no slouch. This portable unit boasts 12,000 BTU of power for cooling and 10,000 BTU for heating. The BPACT12HWT can cool down a room as large as 500 square feet or heat up spaces up to 200 square feet, so you do not have to roll it into storage once summer is over and the weather starts to get chilly. Along with heating and cooling capabilities, the Black+Decker BPACT12HWT features a 24-hour programmable timer, dehumidifier mode, window exhaust kit, and remote control. This portable AC and heating unit can be yours for $330 on Amazon, for a savings of $99. See it