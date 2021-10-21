  1. Deals
This 40-inch Roku TV is down to $230 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV.

Are you looking for a deal on a great centerpiece for your smart home entertainment setup? Amazon Black Friday deals offer a good one on the TCL 40S325 40-inch Roku TV, marking it down to an astonishingly low $230 from its regular price of $350, a savings of $120. Supporting internet services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Spotify, you can bring the best streaming content straight to your basement with this TCL Roku TV. Black Friday deals like this are going to be hard to match. With the microchip shortage this year, Black Friday TV deals may get slim by the time Black Friday officially rolls around, so grab yours before inventory clears out.

Roku TVs are one of the best and easiest ways to watch online streaming content, and they provide some of the largest screens to be able to do so. This 40-inch Roku TV by TCL packs HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate into your binge-watching adventures. Smart functionality offers access to over 5,000 streaming channels and more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes, and the direct-lit LED screen allows you to churn through it all with great picture quality and little motion blur.

If you’re not quite sure about the full details of a Roku television, you can read more deeply about what a Roku TV brings to your smart home entertainment setup in our Roku TV explainer. In addition to being pre-loaded with apps driving the biggest names in streaming content, this 40-inch TCL Roku TV is loaded with easy voice control technology that works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. A mobile app turns your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote, and the included simple Roku TV remote makes navigating Roku’s catalog of content a breeze.

The TCL 40S325 40-inch Roku TV is going to go fast with a markdown from its regular price of $350 to its Black Friday price of $230. That $120 savings is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you’ll come across, and it isn’t going to be passed up by many. Head over to Amazon now to make the TCL 40S325 40-inch Roku TV the focal point of your streaming experience.

