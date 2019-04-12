Digital Trends
Lenovo tax sale knocks $456 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop

Lucas Coll
By
best cheap laptop deals ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Whether you’re dreading tax day on April 15 or you’ve already got it out of the way (and are looking forward to a refund), Lenovo’s ongoing tax season sale might just make your day a little bit brighter if you’re in the market for a new computer. One of the biggest highlights of the event is a hefty discount on the awesome ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which can be yours for more than $450 off through next Wednesday with a special promo code.

The venerable ThinkPads have remained staples in the laptop world for decades, and for good reasons: They feature work-focused utilitarian designs, and they’re simply built to last. Originally made by IBM, Lenovo has owned the brand for a while now and modern models like the Yoga 2-in-1 series as well as the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon have kept this iconic laptop lineup running into the 21st century.

The sleek X1 Carbon boasts a sturdy build quality that lives up to the ThinkPad pedigree, and you can feel it right down to the soft, smooth carbon materials. It’s super thin and light, and would come close to “ultrabook” territory if not for its larger 14-inch 1080p display, which hits a nice sweet spot between compact notebooks and full-size 15-inch laptops.

Despite its slim frame, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs some pretty good hardware. The sixth-gen model comes standard with an Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a snappy 256GB of solid state storage (you can upgrade these, too, for a bit extra). Note that the standard version doesn’t come with a touchscreen, but you can upgrade to the touch display for just $85 more.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is already marked down to $1,139 on Lenovo’s website, with the coupon code THINKREFUND automatically applied when you go to customize it. However, you can score some extra savings with the checkout code THINKTAXTIME, which knocks $456 off of its MRSP of $1,519, bringing the price down to $1063. This tax season deal is only available through April 17, though, so act fast.

