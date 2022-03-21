This Alienware gaming laptop is under $1000 today

When it comes to the best gaming laptop deals, it’s worth checking out the Alienware deals going on right now, like the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop for just $950 at Dell. Normally priced at $1,350, it’s down to just $950 for a limited time only. A great way of enjoying gaming for less, it’s easily one of the most tempting laptop deals you can find right now. We can’t say when the price will shoot back up so if you’re keen to get a new gaming laptop, snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

The best gaming laptops offer hardware that works well together and that’s certainly the case with the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with 8GB of memory for starters. While the memory could be a little higher, the processor is a highly reliable one for gaming purposes. In addition, there’s 256GB of SSD storage which — again — could be higher but is still good enough for installing a few games on at any one time. The more impressive part of the setup is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which offers superior gaming at this price than a standard 3050 graphics card. Its performance is further helped by the laptop’s great display. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. That means silky smooth action even when playing fast-paced games. Enhancing that is a response time of just 3ms so there’s no risk of lag in any way here. It also uses Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology to reduce blue light emissions and ease eye strain.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is full of useful features like that. These include superior cooling technology so you can enjoy the best performance from your hardware no matter how hard you’re pushing it. An incredibly responsive mechanical keyboard with 1.8mm travel and anti-ghosting technology further helps out here with ensuring you get the most from your gaming time.

Normally priced at $1,350, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is down to just $950 right now at Dell. There’s no telling how long the deal will stick around for so grab it now if it sounds super appealing to your needs.

