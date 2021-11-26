If you’ve been paying attention, there are a lot of items on sale right now, which means there’s almost too much to sift through, especially if you’re looking for touchscreen laptop Black Friday deals, specifically. Some of the best Black Friday deals and Black Friday laptop deals include workstations, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and so much more, but we’ve noticed there are very few touchscreen laptops in there. To make things a little easier, and to help you find the best deals, we’ve compiled some excellent touchscreen Black Friday laptop deals below! Keep reading to check those out, and more!

Today’s best touchscreen laptop Black Friday deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $149, was $300

Why buy:

Use it as a traditional laptop or a tablet, you decide

Damage-resistant antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen

Super lightweight at just 2.2-pounds

Offers up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge

Also featured in the best Black Friday Chromebook deals, this hefty discount on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is shockingly good! Chromebooks are excellent for students, creatives, and writers. They’re also fantastic for browsing the web, social media, doing light productivity tasks, and more. The Spin has a convertible-style hinge which means you can fold the keyboard back and use it as a tablet, or stand it up to watch videos. You can also use it as a regular laptop, of course. Boot times are super fast thanks to the Chrome OS, not to mention you don’t need much internal storage thanks to Google’s services like Drive. This laptop does have 32GB of eMMC storage!

Normally $300, Walmart is offering an awesome deal on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, at $149 with free shipping! Act soon, this deal won’t be live for long.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Why buy:

Same Microsoft Surface, traditional laptop design

Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Radeon graphics

Windows 10 Home with a free upgrade to Windows 11

128GB solid-state drive offers plenty of local storage

We can’t mention touchscreen laptops without including the Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday offer! While it borrows the traditional laptop design — unlike its Surface tablet brethren — the Surface Laptop 4 includes similar aesthetics overall. It’s also super sleek and lightweight, perfect for portability, yet still packs a lot of power inside the chassis. This particular model is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. The 13.5-inch touchscreen display supports a native resolution of 2256 x 1504. You’ll also get up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge, depending on what you’re doing.

Best Buy has knocked $200 off the normal price of the Surface Laptop 4 — normally $900 — so it’s yours for $700 with free shipping. Don’t forget, you can also finance your purchase with payments as low as $39 per month. Either way, don’t sleep on this deal!

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,000, was $1,520

Why buy:

A 2-in-1 made of premium materials

Windows 11 Home already installed

11th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB solid-state drive

Beautiful FHD+ 13.4-inch touchscreen display

You can have the best of both worlds with this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Black Friday deal. Thanks to convertible hinges, it swaps effortlessly between a traditional laptop, with a keyboard, and a tablet-style device. Employing the same gorgeous and premium design as Dell’s other XPS model laptops, this durable yet lightweight system can take almost anything you throw at it. Inside is an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor running at clock speeds up to 4.2GHz, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 512GB solid-state drive offers double the storage of comparable models, so you won’t run out of space anytime soon. Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth 5.1 are also onboard.

Dell has shed $520 off the normal price of the XPS 13 2-in-1, which would otherwise be $1,520. For Black Friday, it is marked down by over one-third to just $1,000 including free shipping, and that’s express delivery so it should get here within the next week or so — until it’s all sold out, anyway!

Should you shop these touchscreen laptop Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Depending on which model you choose, and which retailer is offering the deal, you’re not going to have long before the deal is over, or the touchscreen laptop is out of stock! The microchip shortage, additional supply chain issues, and high demand are having quite an impact on the market this year. If you see a deal you’re interested in, or you’ve been waiting for great prices, now’s the time! Don’t wait, because these will be over before you know it.

Not to mention, if you’re worried about buying too early, and then coming across a cheaper deal later, don’t be! Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more, have extended the holiday returns window so you have plenty of time to return your purchase. You can always return and re-buy, or get a refund for the price difference if these prices do go even lower later, but that’s not likely!

