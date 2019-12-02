If you just picked up a new Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PlayStation 4 console through Cyber Monday sales, you’re going to want a headset to go with it, and Turtle Beach is offering huge Amazon savings on some of its top models to celebrate the event. Even if you’re looking for something on a budget, the savings are still enormous enough to make a Cyber Monday purchase worthwhile.

The premium Turtle Beach Stealth 600 wireless headset typically goes for $100, but it is priced down to $80 for Cyber Monday. This headset includes a wireless surround sound on Windows 10, high-quality 50-millimeter speakers, a glasses-friendly design, and a battery life that can last a full day of gaming. It also has a flip-up microphone that mutes automatically when flipped, letting you choose whether or not to chat without messing with settings or buttons.

If you’re looking for a PS4 headset that won’t break the bank, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is available for $25, down from its standard $40. Despite being sold for a particular system, it is actually fully compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even mobile. The headset features 40-millimeter speakers, a reinforced headband, and a similar flip-to-mute microphone as its more expensive sibling. Since it works with every major console, you won’t need to buy any other headsets, either, which can cut down on clutter.

One of the most premium headsets Turtle Beach offers is the Stealth 700, which is marked down to $100 from $150. The headset features microphone monitoring, game and volume chat controls, “dynamic chat boost,” presets, comfortable ear cups, and more advanced sound than the cheaper Turtle Beach headsets. Its battery will last 10 hours, making it perfect for those doing a gaming marathon run who don’t want to be tethered to their device with wires.

Cyber Monday is almost over, but there is still time to get great gaming deals from sales at major retailers. Everything from games to consoles is discounted, and you are unlikely to see prices this good until Prime Day in 2020. Even then, they might not compare to some of the best deals we’ve come across during Cyber Monday so far.

