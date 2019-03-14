Share

From free online courses to internet colleges, the web has made it easier than ever for hobbyists and professionals alike to master new skills. Udemy, with over 100,000 courses, is one of the premier places for this, boasting has the largest selection of online lessons in the world. You can study anything from coding and web development to photography and design, and for the rest of March, Udemy has full-length classes for as low as $13.

Coding ranks high among the most in-demand skills right now and is one of the most popular for online learners. It’s not hard to see why: The future will be computerized, and the world of programming – while daunting for the uninitiated – has fairly low barriers to entry. Not the least of these barriers is tuition fees: Whereas a traditional degree required for work in many fields will cost you thousands, you can learn a coding language, build up a portfolio, and find work with your new skills without ever having to set foot in college.

This makes programming an attractive field for people aiming to start a new career path, but who don’t want or can’t afford the time and expense of acquiring a new degree. Udemy has a myriad of online coding courses, so much so that you can quickly become crippled with choice paralysis when trying to find the path that’s right for you; to help you out, we’ve picked out a few of the best ones to get you started (plus some other non-coding lessons if you’re looking for something else), all of which are only $13 right now as part of Udemy’s March sale:

Complete Python Bootcamp – Go from Zero to Hero in Python 3 : Python is a highly versatile programming language and one that’s in big demand. It’s also one of the easier languages for those who are completely new to coding, and this 24-hour course is the best place to begin. You’ll start off learning the basic fundamentals, eventually using your skills to build working apps and games.

Python is a highly versatile programming language and one that’s in big demand. It’s also one of the easier languages for those who are completely new to coding, and this 24-hour course is the best place to begin. You’ll start off learning the basic fundamentals, eventually using your skills to build working apps and games. Beginning C++ Programming – From Beginner to Beyond : C++ is a powerful general-purpose language that’s used for just about everything from app development to video games (the Unity game engine, for example, is written mostly in C++). If you want to add this powerful tool to your kit – and it behooves any aspiring programmer to be at least familiar with C++ – then this course, offering almost 40 hours of lessons, will start you off right.

C++ is a powerful general-purpose language that’s used for just about everything from app development to video games (the Unity game engine, for example, is written mostly in C++). If you want to add this powerful tool to your kit – and it behooves any aspiring programmer to be at least familiar with C++ – then this course, offering almost 40 hours of lessons, will start you off right. The Web Developer Bootcamp : Web development is a job field that’s only going to keep growing, and this class (containing a whopping 47 hours’ worth of content spread across 397 lectures) will build up your toolbox. It teaches you the essentials of web development, such as HTML and JavaScript coding, while working you through the nitty gritty of things like in-browser applications and UI design.

The Udemy March sale isn’t limited to programming lessons, of course. You can learn how to use Wordpress to make your own website (without all the programming), sharpen up your drawing skills, master the use of social media marketing to boost your business, become a pro photographer, and much more, so feel free to check out the rest of the $13 Udemy course offerings to find other discounted classes that might be up your alley.

