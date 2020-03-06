Amazon and Walmart discounts Ultimate Ears and JBL Bluetooth speakers

Having access to portable Bluetooth speakers is no longer a thing of the future. Nowadays, it is more likely that you’d get lost in the number of options available. If you’re looking for something that is as durable for the outdoors as much as it is booming with unadulterated sound, Ultimate Ears’ and JBL’s lineup surely won’t let you down. And now, you can get UE’s Megaboom 3 and either of JBL’s Charge 3 or Xtreme along with $150 in discounts when you order them from Amazon or Walmart.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 — $170 ($30 off)

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 has quite a lot to offer in terms of sound quality, battery life, and rugged durability. Our editors not only chose it as one of the best Bluetooth speakers to date but also as a great outdoor speaker. And if you need a little bit more convincing, it has a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review to back it up.

UE’s Megaboom 3 is as ready as you’ll ever be for any adventure with an IP67 rating. Aside from being dustproof and waterproof to depths within a meter for a period no longer than 30 minutes, it is built to survive a three-foot drop and you can count on it to stay buoyantly afloat in water. You won’t have to think twice about partying harder as it gives fun-sized a snazzier tune with a thundering bass that comes through in every direction. You won’t be missing out on spatial 360-degree stereophonic audio that comes as a result of its perfected iconic cylindrical design.

With a battery life that lasts up to 20 hours, you’ll surely be able to dance the night away and the magic button makes it just as easy for you to go through all its modes for playback with just one touch. You can connect to it with your iOS or Android device with a Bluetooth range of 150 feet for minimal dropouts. And when you’re after the ultimate sound experience, you can take advantage of the PartyUp feature of the Ultimate Ears app that enables you to pair more than 150 speakers Belonging to any generation of Boom or Megaboom.

Normally ringing in at $200, the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 and all its perks can be yours for only $170 on Amazon. What’s more, a $50 discount can be applied on top of its sale price when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

JBL Charge 3 — $100 ($49 off)

Built to adapt to most environments, JBL’s Charge 3 was made to brave the elements. At just 1.8 pounds, this speaker is lightweight enough to fit in your bag. It sports an IPX7 waterproof rating that allows it to be submerged in water up to three-feet deep for a span of 30 minutes. Whether or not you intend on keeping this speaker dry, it sure does save you the worry should there be wet accidents or bad weather conditions.

Matching up to its portability and durability is the Charge 3’s Bluetooth connectivity that lets you control everything wirelessly. Aside from the typical actions for volume, power, pair, and play/pause/skip, the JBL Connect button enables stereo pairing among multiple JBL speakers for an even greater sound. Another feature you would appreciate is its multi-host capacity that lets you connect up to three smartphones or tablets, thus, supporting a seamless transition between playlists or devices.

Regardless of design, a speaker’s main purpose is to provide an audio output. More than music, JBL’s Charge 3 is backed with noise and echo-canceling speakerphones should you need to take any calls. The lithium-ion polymer rechargeable battery packs 6,000 mAh of power that gives you up to 20 hours of portable playtime (depending on volume and content.) The speaker must be called charge for a reason as it has the ability to charge smartphones and tablets alike through its USB port.

The JBL Charge 3 resonates a high quality of sound across different genres and audio profiles without distortion even when its volume is maxed. Normally priced at $149, this waterproof speaker can be yours for $100 with Amazon’s 33% price cut.

JBL Xtreme — $150 ($150 off)

If you’re all about pushing limits to the fullest, a couple more bucks will get you the JBL Xtreme. At 6.5 pounds, portability is not exactly where it shines but with two metal hooks on either side of this cylindrical boombox, you can simply attach the strap, wear it around your shoulders, and blast bombastic beats. With two external passive radiators strategically placed on both ends, bass heads are set for a frenzy as they’ll be able to hear the bass, feel the bass, and see the bass. And though audio tends to break a little on the highs, it can easily be remedied by lowering the volume which is not really a dealbreaker for a speaker this loud. Plus, with the JBL Connect button in place, you have the alternative to crank up the volume by creating your own sound ecosystem instead.

The Xtreme like the Charge 3 also doubles as a speakerphone, relies on Bluetooth, as much as it can charge up other devices via dual USB ports. Since earth-shaking sound comes at the expense of battery, its capacity to last 15 hours is no less tremendous. It is only splashproof with an IPX4 rating which means you’ll have no issue cleaning it under running water, spills, or rain but it’s a whole different story when it is thrown off the edge of a pool. It does have a water-resistant, zipper-protected compartment to secure all the ports needed to fire it up.

Looking for more ways to take your music on the go? Browse through our curated deals page for more Bluetooth speakers deals, wireless speakers, noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds like Apple’s Airpods, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations