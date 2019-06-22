Digital Trends
How to watch UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie on ESPN Plus

The biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world is coming to South Carolina this Saturday, with UFC Fight Night 153 lighting up the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. This marks the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event to be hosted in South Carolina, and if you’re looking for a way to stream the bloody action online, then ESPN Plus is what you need.

ESPN Plus is a premium online streaming service which was rolled out roughly one year ago. It offers users instant access to thousands of live sports programs, pre- and post-event coverage, exclusive shows, and more, all for $5 per month or $50 per year. Given the UFC’s growing relationship with ESPN, it’s also the best place to stream all of the frenzied MMA fights right on your computer, phone, or tablet.

Headlining Fight Night 154 on ESPN Plus is a featherweight bout between Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, and this will be the Moicano’s first UFC main event. Ranked seventh on the UFC featherweight roster with a record of 13 wins and only two losses, the Brazilian fighter is notable for having earned all of his octagon victories via submission or decision – Moicano has never won a fight by knockout.

His opponent, Chan Sung Jung, is the underdog in this fight, but the South Korea-born martial artist is no slouch: “The Korean Zombie” (a nickname earned by his ability to keep fighting aggressively after taking heavy blows that would knock down many others) currently holds the 12th spot in the UFC’s featherweight rankings with a professional record of 14-5. Both combatants are entering this matchup following losses in their previous fights.

UFC Fight Night 154: Mocaino vs. The Korean Zombie on ESPN Plus is scheduled for this Saturday, June 22, with the main card slated for 7 p.m. ET (the preliminary card starts a bit earlier at 4 p.m. ET). If you haven’t signed up for ESPN Plus yet, it rings in at just $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year, and you can start your 7-day trial now to watch UFC Fight Night Charleston for free.

