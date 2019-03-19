Under Armour cuts prices on waterproof backpacks with this outlet sale

Share

Under Armour is an iconic brand that has built a well-deserved reputation for high-quality athletic wear. Yet this maker also offers a lot of great casual clothing, backpacks, and accessories suitable for everyday use, whether you’re heading to the gym or just getting ready for a regular day of work or school.

Having a bag or backpack that’s both tough and water-resistant is especially important today, given how many portable electronics most of us carry around on a daily basis. If you’ve been hunting around for a good waterproof backpack to carry your laptop and other items (and keep them dry and out of the rain) then Under Armour’s ongoing sale might have just what you’re looking for. And if you’re planning on spending $100 or more at the outlet store, you can save an additional 20 percent off your order with code SPRING20.

Under Armour Hustle 3.0 Backpack

For a solid, well-designed, no-nonsense waterproof backpack that’s just as suitable for class as it is for the gym, look no further than the Under Armour Hustle 3.0. It’s got a sleek design with four zippered compartments for your laptop, clothes, shoes, chargers, and other stuff, along with elastic side pockets for things like water bottles.

The Hustle 3.0 backpack is waterproof as well, made of tear-resistant polyester with the UA Storm water-repelling finish. This waterproof backpack is available in a wide range of colors, too, and is currently on sale from Under Armour for just $42 (saving you $13).

Under Armour Downtown Backpack

If you’re looking for something a little less sporty and a little more on the stylish side, then the aptly named Under Armour Downtown backpack is the one for you. This unassuming pack features subtle styling with its canvas construction and leather-like accents, so it’s nice and casual without being too sporty-looking for the office.

The Downtown backpack features the same Storm fabric technology as the rest of Under Armour’s water-resistant bags, however, so it’s no slouch when it comes to keeping your precious electronics (and other items) protected against the elements. A $18 discount brings the Under Armour Downtown waterproof backpack down to $57.

Under Armour Rolltop Backpack

Rolltop backpacks are popular among people who want a bag that can fit a lot of stuff while still being carry-friendly. Our first two picks are more purpose-built for EDC in urban environments, but if you want a serious waterproof pack for your next expedition into the great outdoors (but one that still looks nice enough for city use), the Under Armor Rolltop is the one.

The beefy backpack boasts a 40-liter capacity, and the straps at the opening can be adjusted to give you even more room when you’re lugging a bulkier load. A large zippered front pocket and elastic side pockets also provide plenty of extra space for stuff you want quick access to when you’re on the move (water bottles, snacks, and so forth), and it’s made of tough and waterproof polyester. A $43 savings brings the Under Armour rolltop down to a more affordable $132.

