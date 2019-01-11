Digital Trends
Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off

Jacob Kienlen
When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods pretty much dominate the market. That doesn’t mean they are the only option available to you, however. Samsung, Jabra, Sennheiser, and Photive all have pretty decent earbuds to offer, and in some cases, they are even quite a bit cheaper than the AirPods. Though there are many great features attached to the Apple-branded headphones — like the charging case, solid battery life, and near-seamless Bluetooth connectivity — it can be pretty difficult for a lot of folks to drop over $150 on a pair. Fortunately, if you’re someone who doesn’t mind straying from the path of Apple, Walmart is offering a $115 discount on a pair of Photive wireless earbuds right now.

The Photive truly wireless earbuds may not perfectly resemble AirPods, but like most decent wireless headphones, they come with a quite a few similar features. Most notably, these Bluetooth buds come with a handy charging case that lets you keep your headphones running even when you are on the go — allowing you to recharge up to 5 times. With 3 hours of play and talk time, you can listen to music and take calls without missing a beat. Stress-free pairing and a multi-function button make transitioning between music and phone calls a painless process. Though the battery life isn’t quite as impressive as the AirPods 5-hour play time, it’s still pretty good for the price.

There are a lot of Bluetooth headphones out there that work great for music but can’t handle the moisture that is usually associated with intense workouts. AirPods, while great for everyday use, were never meant to handle large amounts of sweat. With these sweatproof Photive wireless earbuds, you can go on a run, hike through intense heat, or just pump out an intense workout without worrying about how much you’re sweating. With several different sized ear tips, you can choose between multiple options to ensure your headphones don’t pop out of your ears unless you want them to.

Normally priced around $150 on Walmart, these wireless Bluetooth earbuds are down to $35 right now. That’s a $115 discount that may not last long. At just $35, you’re not going to get the same quality you’d see with a pair of AirPods, but you’ll still be getting some wireless buds for a great price.

