Walmart echoes Amazon with steep Google Home discounts

Share

Year after year, Amazon has offered deep discounts on its flagship smart home hubs during every Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The retail giant even created its own shopping holiday (Prime Day), just to offer even more discounts on Amazon Echo smart speakers. But Alexa isn’t the only voice assistant in town anymore, and Google Home technology has been creeping into more and more households across America.

Choosing between the Amazon and Google offerings can be challenging, but what it really comes down to is trust. Would you rather have Amazon or Google as a guest within your home? If recent buying trends are any indication, then the answer to that question is shifting in favor of Google. We’ve found the best Google Home and comparable Amazon Echo deals going on for Cyber Monday, so you can get the best deal on whichever device you believe is right for you.

The Google Home Mini is the equivalent of the Echo Dot from Amazon. Both of these pint-sized smart speakers act as fully functional hubs. You can control all of your smart bulbs, smart plugs, robot vacuums, and any other integrated device with simple voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant. Stream music, ask questions, or enjoy a wide range of fun skills unique to each separate voice assistant. The Echo Dot did recently get an upgrade, but the generation 3 looks eerily similar to Google’s smart home speaker.

Normally priced at $49, the Google Home Mini has been discounted to just $25 at Walmart.

Normally priced at $50, the Amazon Echo Dot has been discounted to just $24 at Amazon.

Echo Dot

Google Home Mini

Choosing between these two models is mostly about what you’re going to use the assistant for. We’ve compared the two, and while they are very similar, there are some clear winners in various categories. If aesthetics are important to you, the Echo is your best bet. It’s also the more affordable of the two models and is compatible with a lot more devices than the Google Assistant is set up for. However, we preferred our interaction with Google Assistant to our time with Alexa, which is an issue that should definitely be considered in your decision between the two.

Normally priced at $129, the Google Home has been discounted to just $79 at Walmart.

Normally priced at $50, the Amazon Echo Dot has been discounted to just $24 at Amazon.

Echo

Google Home

We compared both of these fairly recently, and the first thing to note is that there clearly is a huge price difference between the devices. The Home Hub is certainly less costly, but it also does quite a bit less than the Echo Show. With a smaller screen, fewer video options, no camera, and uncertain audio performance, the Google Home Hub offers less but is an affordable alternative to the Show. If you already have a fully integrated Google smart home, however, it may make more sense to stick with the Google Home option.

Normally priced at $149, the Google Home Hub has been discounted to just $99 at Walmart.

Normally priced at $230, the Amazon Echo Show has been discounted to just $180 from Amazon.

Echo Show

Google Home Hub

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our best Cyber Monday deals page.

Follow @dealsDT