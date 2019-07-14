Share

Whether you’re an accomplished chef or an amateur baker, a stand mixer will make your life easier in many ways. It handles just about all the manual work, allowing for (mostly) hands-free prepping. If you’re looking to buy one, now is a great time as Walmart offers discounts on thousands of products to challenge Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, including these KitchenAid stand mixers and hand mixers. We’ve also found great Prime Day kitchen deals such as discounts on the Ninja Smart Screen Blender, the Crock-Pot, and the fan-favorite Instant Pot.

KITCHENAID ARTISAN SERIES 5-QUART TILT-HEAD STAND MIXER (KSM150PSAQ), AQUA SKY – $280

A stand mixer is a great way to take your baking game to a whole new level, and the KitchenAid Artisan Series (KSM150PSAQ) does just that. With 10 speeds, this stand mixer will easily become the culinary center of your kitchen. It’s powerful enough for almost any task or recipe, from stirring wet and dry ingredients together to kneading bread dough and whipping cream. Its power hub also fits 15 optional attachments, including cheese shredders, food grinders, and pasta makers.

This KitchenAid stand mixer model features a 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl with a comfortable handle that has enough capacity to mix dough for four loaves of bread, seven pounds of mashed potatoes, or nine-dozen cookies, all in one batch. The bowl is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

It also comes with a nylon-coated flat beater for thoroughly mashing potatoes and mixing cake batter and a nylon-coated dough hook that mixes and kneads the dough with ease. Other accessories include a wire whip that incorporates air into ingredients for fluffy whipped cream and frostings and a pouring shield that helps you add ingredients without making a mess. All these attachments are also dishwasher-safe for your convenience.

In case you’re in the market for other mixer add-ons, Walmart is also offering deals on KitchenAid’s 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Mixer Attachment Set and the Fresh Prep Slicer and Shredder Attachment (sale prices are $134 and $40 respectively).

With its reliable performance and versatility, the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM150PSA) offers excellent bang for your buck. Order yours now at a $100 discount on Walmart.

KITCHENAID 5-SPEED ULTRA POWER HAND MIXER (KHM512ER), EMPIRE RED – $35

If you’re an occasional baker looking for something more compact and affordable, a hand mixer might be for you. For Prime Day, Walmart is hacking the price of the KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer (KHM512E) by $15. This model boasts five speeds and two stainless-steel turbo beaters, providing you with enough power and control to mix up dough, cake batter, mashed potatoes and more.

The KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer (KHM512ER) is the perfect go-to for your everyday mixing needs. Snag one for yourself on Walmart for only $35.

