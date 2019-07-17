Digital Trends
Amazon’s Prime Day may be over, but not for Walmart. The major retailer is continuing its Prime Day-competing sale another day. If you need a new coffee maker, blender, or air fryer to upgrade your kitchen, now’s the perfect opportunity to score great deals on useful appliances from Ninja. Prime Day prices on Instant Pots are still live on Walmart’s site, as well.

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor, BL780 – $94

walmart offers greatdeal ninja appliances post prime day supra blender food processor

The Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor uses 1,200 watts and produces 1.5 horsepower to blend and process your food. It has buttons for dough, blending, single-serve function, and more. The unit includes a 72-ounce blending jar, a 20-ounce cup, and a 40-ounce food processor basket. It also includes a crushing blade and dough blade to handle your juicing, frozen-food blending, and dough-mixing needs.

Normally $149, the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor is now available for just $94 from Walmart.

 

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System Coffee Maker CP301 – $89

walmart offers greatdeal ninja appliances post prime day coffee and tea brewer

Is it time to upgrade that old coffee maker? Then the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System Coffee Maker, which features a nice digital display and an easy-to-control knob, may be just what you’re looking for. It offers six brew sizes and five brew styles, and it also brews tea. With its special hot and cold brew settings, you can brew a perfect cup every day.

Normally priced at $179, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System Coffee Maker is available at Walmart for only $89. Take advantage of this awesome coffee maker at a huge $90 off.

 

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 – $99

best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital

Frying is now guilt-free, thanks to the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer. This air fryer can handle up to two pounds of fries, and its nonstick ceramic basket can cook small-to-large meals for your family. Air-frying technology uses hot air created by a fan to cook foods with or without the need for oil. Compared to the traditional frying method, the air fryer uses 75% less oil. Eating your favorite fried snack is now healthier than ever. Get yours now and enjoy an oil-free and healthier dish every day.

 

