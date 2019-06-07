Share

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, is the world’s premier gaming event, drawing thousands to Los Angeles each year to eagerly await releases from Microsoft, Sony, EA, and others. Microsoft’s Xbox One and its later iterations remain stalwarts among gaming systems, and now at Walmart, in anticipation of E3, you can score a black or white bluetooth wireless Xbox One controller for just $40, with an array of other deals on bundles and games., With E3 just days away, now is a great time to take control and up your Xbox One game.

While the Xbox vs PlayStation debate rages on, Microsoft’s army of acolytes stand by their system for its performance, features, exclusive games, and of course, its controllers. There are a crazy number of custom controllers out there, optimized for everything from affordability to genre-specific games to competitive gaming. The standard wireless Xbox One controller, though not the most exciting, is certainly one of the most iconic gaming controllers out there. Offset analog sticks are ideal for first-person shooters and sports, while textured grips help keep your hands in control. With up to twice the wireless range of previous models, this Xbox One controller gives you more room to roam while you game. The 3.5mm stereo jack allows for connection with any compatible Xbox One headset, but the ability to connect up to eight wireless controllers means you may simply gather your gaming crew at your place, instead.

Gaming controllers are first and foremost about gameplay, and on that front, the Xbox One wireless Bluetooth controller delivers. Well-placed triggers and bumpers allow for easy navigation, while responsive thumb sticks and an enhanced D-pad enable pinpoint precision. Fingertip vibration feedback delivered through impulse triggers let you feel every bit of action in high definition. Custom button mapping puts you in charge of exactly how your controller is configured, giving you a unique gaming experience. As if all that wasn’t enough, the Xbox One controller is now Bluetooth enabled, so you can play your favorite games on any Windows 10 PC or tablet.

New controllers are always a welcome addition to any gamer’s arsenal, but why stop there? Ahead of E3 week, Walmart is dropping prices on an array of Xbox One items, including Fortnite and Anthem bundles, as well as games like Forza Horizon 4 and State of Decay 2. Stop by now to stock up on your favorites ahead of next week’s new E3 releases.