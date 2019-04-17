Digital Trends
Deals

You can score an Xbox One X and three games for $339, but you have to act fast

Lucas Coll
By

If you want to game in Ultra HD, you really only have a few options: A 4K-capable desktop PC (probably one you built), the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the Xbox One X. Of these, Microsoft’s latest console is easily the most cost-effective way to get your game on in crispy 4K resolution, and this sweet limited-time deal – which brings the Xbox One X and three games down to just $339 through April 17 – makes it even cheaper.

The Xbox One X is the third main iteration of Microsoft’s Xbox One, rolled out in 2017 as an upgrade (but not a replacement of) the more budget-friendly Xbox One S. The X turned some heads thanks to its 4K gaming capabilities as well as its hefty $500 price tag. The cost has thankfully come down since then, sitting now at around $400, but that’s still a lot for a console.

This $339 bundle is a much easier pill to swallow, especially if you have a UHD TV and have been waiting to get your paws on a 4K console to match. This package features the Xbox One X and Fallout 76 bundle, giving you a digital download of Bethesda’s open-world multiplayer FPS. As a nice bonus, you also get free copies of the open-world Sunset Overdrive and the awesome multiplayer Titanfall 2 (which might be the best game of the three).

Xbox One X bundle deal

Along with offering 4K gaming, the Xbox One X also retains the 4K video playback capabilities of the slimmed-down Xbox One S, meaning you can stream movies and shows in Ultra HD. You can also watch 4K Blu-Rays on the One X, an ability that Sony’s PS4 Pro 4K gaming machine strangely lacks.

This bundle is on sale from Rakuten for $339 with the checkout code ALT60 (note you need a Rakuten account and must be signed in), which is a good deal for the Xbox One X alone considering the console still goes for $400 or so when not on sale. Even if you couldn’t care less about the three included games, this is a solid $60 discount on Microsoft’s beefy 4K gaming system. You have to act fast, though: This deal is only available through the end of the day on Wednesday, April 17.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019
clear vs tsa precheck global entry aircraft airplane business 527
Business

Buying airline tickets too early is no longer a costly mistake, study suggests

When you book can play a big role in the cost of airline tickets -- so when is the best time to book flights? Earlier than you'd think, a new study suggests. Data from CheapAir.com suggests the window of time to buy at the best prices is…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Spotify
Gaming

Get the most life out of your Xbox One controller with these tips

The Xbox One controller has fantastic battery life, but eventually your batteries will still die. To make it even better and ensure you never have to stop gaming, follow these tips.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop is on sale for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen

Even diehard desktop PC gamers have to admit that gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, and the beefy Dell G5587 – now on sale from Walmart for $300 off – is a solid sub-$1,000 machine for work and play.
Posted By Lucas Coll
decluttr iphone 6 deal apple review screen 1 800x534 c
Deals

Decluttr is offering a refurbished iPhone 6 for as little as $120

Decluttr announced a deal on its "good" condition iPhone 6. Through Decluttr, you can get the device for as little as $120, which is an excellent deal on the phone. The iPhone 6 may be a few generations old, but it's still a great device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Deals

Apple’s MacBook laptop is on sale for just $800 for a limited time

If you have your heart set on a MacOS-powered laptop, B&H has a sale on Apple's MacBook that takes the price down to $800. Only select models are on sale right now, but you can score up to a $600 savings if you act quickly.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon fire hd 10 tablet best buy 2017 featured
Deals

Best Buy drops the lowest price on Amazon’s Fire HD 10-inch tablet, one day only

When it comes to tablets, Apple's iPad isn't the only sought-after device. Amazon's Fire HD tablets is great for streaming shows, playing music, reading, and playing games. Amazon's 7th-gen Fire HD 10 is down to its lowest price on Best Buy…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Amazon Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller special edition deals discounts best price
Deals

Amazon drops prices on special-edition Xbox One wireless controllers

If you're looking for new or replacement controllers for your Xbox One or PC, Amazon has a few deals. Here are the best discounts on special-edition wireless controllers, standard options, and third-party alternatives.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Deals

Hook up your Nintendo Switch with these deals on accessories on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a portable system with tons of accessories. The problem is, hooking it up doesn't come cheap. Every week, we look for the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon so you don't have to.
Posted By Nic Rueben
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera gets a steep price cut at Walmart

Modern smartphones can snap pretty impressive pics, but if you want pro-quality photos, you need a dedicated digital camera. The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is one of the best entry-level DSLR cameras on the market, and it’s on sale right now for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll