If you want to game in Ultra HD, you really only have a few options: A 4K-capable desktop PC (probably one you built), the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the Xbox One X. Of these, Microsoft’s latest console is easily the most cost-effective way to get your game on in crispy 4K resolution, and this sweet limited-time deal – which brings the Xbox One X and three games down to just $339 through April 17 – makes it even cheaper.

The Xbox One X is the third main iteration of Microsoft’s Xbox One, rolled out in 2017 as an upgrade (but not a replacement of) the more budget-friendly Xbox One S. The X turned some heads thanks to its 4K gaming capabilities as well as its hefty $500 price tag. The cost has thankfully come down since then, sitting now at around $400, but that’s still a lot for a console.

This $339 bundle is a much easier pill to swallow, especially if you have a UHD TV and have been waiting to get your paws on a 4K console to match. This package features the Xbox One X and Fallout 76 bundle, giving you a digital download of Bethesda’s open-world multiplayer FPS. As a nice bonus, you also get free copies of the open-world Sunset Overdrive and the awesome multiplayer Titanfall 2 (which might be the best game of the three).

Along with offering 4K gaming, the Xbox One X also retains the 4K video playback capabilities of the slimmed-down Xbox One S, meaning you can stream movies and shows in Ultra HD. You can also watch 4K Blu-Rays on the One X, an ability that Sony’s PS4 Pro 4K gaming machine strangely lacks.

This bundle is on sale from Rakuten for $339 with the checkout code ALT60 (note you need a Rakuten account and must be signed in), which is a good deal for the Xbox One X alone considering the console still goes for $400 or so when not on sale. Even if you couldn’t care less about the three included games, this is a solid $60 discount on Microsoft’s beefy 4K gaming system. You have to act fast, though: This deal is only available through the end of the day on Wednesday, April 17.

