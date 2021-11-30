  1. Deals
You can still get this HP gaming PC for $550 — but not for long

Andrew Morrisey
By
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk.

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still available, including some of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. Among them is a limited time offer at HP, where you can get an HP Pavilion gaming PC for only $550, a post-Cyber Monday discount of $100 off its regular price of $650. Free shipping is included, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this limited-time offer.

Whether new to the gaming world or a gaming veteran looking to build out a new setup, this HP Pavilion gaming PC has all of the power, speed, and customizability you’ll need to take on the most intense gaming adventures.

This HP Pavilion gaming PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU with 4GB of RAM. These make a potent combo, as AMD is one of the most powerful names in graphics processing, and its Ryzen processors are some of the most powerful processors gamers can get their hands on. The insides of this HP Pavilion gaming PC are rounded out with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, both of which are plenty to get get you gaming in no time.

And if at any point, your gaming adventures hit a bottleneck, this HP Pavilion gaming PC is customizable and expandable. Its frame is a sleek, space-saving tower, and its design makes it easy to add RAM and a larger capacity solid-state drive. It includes a robust power supply that’s made to handle beefier upgrades, so you can buy your HP Pavilion at this super low Cyber Monday discount, and load it up with beefier components at any point in the future without hesitation.

This HP Pavilion gaming PC certainly looks good on the inside, but it also looks good on the outside. Power and inputs light up with green LEDs, and the tower itself sports a cool, industrial feel and still maintains a sleek, modern appearance. It looks especially great when paired alongside any of the best gaming monitors available.

You can get this HP Pavilion gaming PC for a Cyber Monday sale price of only $550 if you act quickly. We think you should, as it’ll save you $100 off its regular price of $650, and it is a powerful gaming rig that’s ready to take on your gaming adventures today, and any you may want to take on in the future.

