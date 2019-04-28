Digital Trends
Features

The man, the GIF, the legend: An interview with Giphy founder Alex Chung

Riley Winn
By

In the past five years, nobody has dominated the GIF market quite like Giphy. Since the company’s inception in 2013, it’s been the internet’s go-to GIF platform. Every day, roughly 300 million people send over 2 billion GIFs through the service.

To get the scoop on the company’s meteoric rise, Digital Trends dropped by Giphy’s New York HQ and sat down with CEO and founder Alex Chung. We asked him about the effects GIFs have had — and will continue to have — on communication, media, and, culture. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Digital Trends: What inspired you start Giphy?

Alex Chung: “In the beginning, it was just the idea of, ‘there’s no way to find GIFs on the Internet. How do we find them?’ So it was just a fun project to see if it could be done. After it was launched and we looked at the data, we found it was all these things that typically aren’t searched for on the Internet and the people searching for these things were then sharing them with their friends.”

Alex Chung CEO of Giphy

You started Giphy just so you and your friends could send each other GIFs. So what made it blow up?

“I only sent it to four friends because it was supposed to be our secret way to find and GIFs and send them, but then someone sent it to a publication. In the first day, we were the most popular site on the internet. Everyone loved us. By the second day, everyone hated us, told us we had the most horrible thing that was ever created, and that we suck.

The peak in the first week was around a million people, and then it leveled out to 300,000 people hanging out. So we knew we had something, and it was just about figuring out what the exact something was that would make it a viral behavior that would go beyond a fad. What we found is that no one had really figured out a way to put search into messaging. How do you get people, while they’re having conversations, to go search the Internet and find content and then bring it back in to send to their friends? That behavior didn’t exist. That’s what we worked on for the first bit, and now we have hundreds of millions of people searching every day.”

Why do you think people have gravitated to Giphy so much more than your competitors?

“Google has always been our competitor and so it’s asking the question “why do people go to Giphy versus Google?” No one searches for human expression or entertainment on Google. It’s just not the brand or place that you go. You wouldn’t go to the library to try and meet Ariana Grande.”

Alex Chung CEO of Giphy

How do you think GIFs have impacted society and the way culture works?

“The way that we see people use GIFs is exactly the way that people end up having conversations. It’s greetings: Hello, goodbye, good morning. Those are always one of the top 20 searches. Then it’s expressions: I’m hungry, I’m sad, I’m tired. And then once you’re past that point, it’s really just talking about current events and entertainment. Did you see that show last night? Did you see this in the news? What’s going on with so-and-so? And that’s the next step of the conversation.”

How many GIFs do you send each day?

“I’d say about 50 times a day. Some days 10, some days 50 — a lot more than I do anything else. More than I call my mom.”

What does it mean to you to know that so many people love and use your service?

“We think Giphy is a positive force on the internet. We once calculated the number of laughs we had in a day just by counting how many laugh and humor tags that were being searched. It was millions of laughs in just one day. Anything that puts out millions of laughs on the internet every day can’t be that bad.”

What does the future look like for Giphy?

“We have a few things that we can talk about: we have an animated emoji platform coming out, because why shouldn’t emojis move? We have a text platform, we have a micro gaming platform with short 15 second games, and we have a video platform coming out. The future is about Giphy bringing short-form entertainment into messaging.”

Portrait Staff GIF by Originals - Find &amp; Share on GIPHY

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
is ipad ready for photoshop dsc 2756
Photography

Photoshop is headed to the iPad Pro, but is a tablet enough for photographers?

Adobe is bringing Photoshop to the iPad -- but are tablets ready to tackle the more complex photo edits? While Photoshop isn't yet available for the iPad, we added an iPad Pro to our photography workflow to see how the tablet holds up.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Women Scientists of the Manhattan Project
Emerging Tech

In the race for an atomic bomb, women scientists couldn't afford to be ignored

Participants of the Manhattan Project went on to win an impressive amount of Nobel Prizes, but the women scientists who worked along with them are often overlooked. They too had Ph.D.s in physics and chemistry but had few opportunities than…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
nonny de la pea wants vr to be accessible everyone emblematicgroup fb 1
Emerging Tech

Nonny de la Peña wants to put virtual reality within Reach

Telling a story in VR can sometimes pack a punch regular films can’t. As a pioneer in immersive journalism, Nonny de la Peña wants to open that experience to everyone with her Reach platform.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
verizons 5g network is live heres what its like to use verizon moto5g feature 8
Mobile

Verizon just flipped 5G live in Chicago, but finding it is like panning for gold

Verizon activated its first 5G network in the U.S. on April 3, a week ahead of schedule, and we flew to Chicago to see what it’s like. There’s a high cost of entry, so is it worth it -- at least in 2019?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
cat dna test feat
Emerging Tech

I tested my cat’s DNA, but the results only led to more mysteries

There are a couple of services that will test your cat’s DNA, including Basepaws and Optimal Selection. One doesn’t give any health information, while the other is marketed toward breeders.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
ai driven medicine nvidia gtc 2019 7700
Computing

As A.I. takes over the grunt work, doctors can get back to healing

The key to A.I.-based medical research is patients owning their own data. Rather than storing patient records in the cloud, researchers want patients to house their own data on their phones. This data could then be shared and pooled to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
matrix remake report the movie feat
Emerging Tech

Are we living in a simulation? This MIT scientist says it’s more likely than not

The simulation hypothesis, which was famously probed in the 1999 film The Matrix, is the subject of a new book by Rizwan Virk, a computer scientist and video game developer who leads Play Labs at MIT. In his book, Virk endeavors to unpack…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Gaming

From PUBG to Apex Legends, this is how battle royale happened

Battle royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds’ and Fortnite have become the biggest trend in video games. The genre is also pushing the envelope in Twitch streaming and eSports.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
somnox sleep robot pillow sleeping
Emerging Tech

You can now buy the $600 Somnox robot that promises to help you sleep better

Would you sleep with a robot, if it promised to cure insomnia, and leave you better rested? That’s the idea behind the Somnox sleep robot, and we leapt into bed with it for a single night to find out if it worked.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Basil
Emerging Tech

How MIT hacked horticulture to cultivate a hyper-flavorful basil plant

At MIT, Caleb Harper used his personal food computers to alter the climate in which he grew basil. Exposing it light for 24 hours a day changed the flavor profile of the plant, making it spicier and stronger.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 hub2 feature feat
Features

Exclusive: The Surface Hub 2S will revolutionize work. Here’s how it was made

Exclusive interviews with the designers, futurists, and visionaries behind the Surface Hub 2 paint a dramatic picture of how Microsoft thinks collaboration will change your office.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
kasa smart plug review wi fi kp400 002
Smart Home

Power on and off: Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link brings weatherproof smarts

The Kasa Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug grants remote control of two outlets in an IP-64 weather resistant housing. Simple and straightforward, this smart plug is a great fit for summer lighting.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
is lab grown meat real life or it just delicious fantasy cultured beef 02
Emerging Tech

Burgers are just the beginning: Embracing the future of lab-grown everything

You’ve almost certainly heard of the 'farm to fork' movement, but what about 'lab to table'? Welcome to the fast-evolving world of lab-grown meat. Is this the future of food as we know it?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Cilmeworks Plan to fight Climate Change | Troubleshooting Earth
Emerging Tech

Climeworks wants to clean the atmosphere with a fleet of truck-sized vacuums

Using machines that resemble jet engines, Climeworks wants to fight climate change by extracting CO2 from thin air. The gas can then be sold to carbonated drink and agriculture companies, or sequestered underground.
Posted By Dyllan Furness