EcoFlow Delta Mini review: Small package, big battery

EcoFlow Delta Mini MSRP $999.00 Score Details DT Recommended Product “The EcoFlow DELTA Mini packs a big 882Wh battery in a compact package, with a built-in pure sine wave inverter and enough ports to power all your electronic devices.” Pros Plenty of power

Compact and lightweight

Great handle design

Convenient companion app Cons Could use more USB ports

No wireless charging

The EcoFlow Delta Mini is a portable power station that’s essentially a downsized version of EcoFlow’s popular Delta Pro. It’s built around a big 882Wh lithium battery, and it’s capable of putting out enough power to run just about anything you can throw at it. You could even run a small air conditioning unit off the Delta Mini for a couple of hours if you absolutely had to, but a more realistic scenario would be to break it out during a power outage to keep your most essential electronics up and running. It’s also an ideal size for use on camping and road trips, tailgating, or anywhere else you might need some power away from home.

Design

EcoFlow set out to make a more portable version of the Delta Pro, and that’s exactly what this is. It looks like a miniaturized version of the Pro, with the same two-tone plastic case, low-profile handles built into the top of the case, and all of the inputs and outputs split between the left and right sides of the device. It doesn’t have wheels like the Pro, but that’s because it doesn’t need them. The Delta Mini is light enough to pick up with one hand or to carry around comfortably held by both handles.

The front and back of the unit are both featureless, save for large fan slits running along the upper portion of the two-tone case. The handles extend slightly to the sides, so it has a bit of a shorter profile than power stations that utilize a single cooler-style handle on top.

One side of the Delta Mini features a digital display, power button, and USB ports. The other side has a panel you can pop off to access the power inputs, a number of AC outputs below that, and a 12V accessory socket below that. The unit also includes two barrel connector ports for hooking up DC devices.

The overall look is smart and clean, and I found that the Delta Mini didn’t look out of place alongside my electronics at home. Some portable power stations stick out like a sore thumb due to ruggedized construction or loud colors, so the sleek, professional look of the Delta Mini is a nice touch if you want to keep it with your electronics in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) mode as an emergency battery backup. It works just like the Delta Pro’s battery backup mode, just without as much stored power on tap.

Setup and use

The EcoFlow Delta Mini is ready to use right out of the box, and my review unit arrived with a 30% charge. It includes a power cord that you can plug into the wall for rapid charging, an adapter that allows you to charge through your vehicle’s 12V accessory socket or cigarette lighter, and an adapter with weatherproof plugs that you can connect to a solar panel.

While you can get started by just pushing a button and plugging in your gear, the EcoFlow Delta Mini also has a companion app that you can use to track performance and perform some useful tricks.

The app is easy to set up, and the process will be familiar if you’ve set up a lot of smart home devices. The Delta Mini has a button marked IoT Reset and pushing it causes the Delta Mini to create a temporary Wi-Fi network. When you connect your phone to that network, the companion app will detect the Delta Mini, add it to your list of EcoFlow devices, and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network.

Once you’ve set up the app, you can use it to check the charge level of the Delta Mini, input and output wattage, check individual outputs, activate the X-Boost mode, and more. The app also provides an easy way to update the Delta Mini’s firmware. EcoFlow does provide firmware updates from time to time, so it’s great to have an easy way to download and install them.

One of the most intriguing features of the Delta Mini is that you can use it in what EcoFlow calls “entry-level UPS and series mode.” This mode allows you to plug the Delta Mini into power, then plug a device like a computer into the Delta Mini. During normal use, the Delta Mini acts as a pass-through, and the computer will draw power directly from the grid instead of the battery. If the power goes out, the Delta Mini will switch to the battery, allowing you to keep using your computer.

I tested the UPS function by switching off power to the Delta Mini, since I didn’t experience any actual power outages during my time with the unit, and I found it to work just as well as my consumer-grade UPS units. That said, EcoFlow cautions that the Delta Mini may take up to 30ms to switch, which is too long for some devices.

Sockets and ports

Previous Next 1 of 5 Jeremy Laukkonen/Digital Trends Jeremy Laukkonen/Digital Trends Jeremy Laukkonen/Digital Trends Jeremy Laukkonen/Digital Trends Jeremy Laukkonen/Digital Trends

The Delta Mini includes a nice selection of ports, with four USB ports located on one side right under the display, and the rest of the outputs on the other side. It includes five AC outputs with space for two grounded plugs, two DC barrel connectors, and a 12V accessory socket.

For inputs, it includes one socket that can be plugged into a solar panel or your car’s cigarette lighter and another that can be plugged into AC power for faster charging. When plugged into AC power, you have the option to flip a toggle for either normal or fast charging. The fast charge option speeds up charging quite a bit if you’re pressed for time, but it’s also harder on the battery.

Battery and performance

The Delta Mini is built around an 882Wh lithium-ion battery, and it’s rated to put out 1,400W continuous, with intermittent surges up to 2,100W. The USB ports are rated to put out a maximum of 12W per port, the USB-C port can handle up to 100W, and the 12V accessory socket can output 126W.

I tried a number of power-hungry devices on the USB-C port, including a Nintendo Switch in dock mode, an M1 MacBook Air, and a few different phones. The Switch ran fine, while the other devices operated in fast charge mode just as expected. To test the AC outlets, I plugged in a variety of high-wattage devices, including a hairdryer and a heat gun, and I was able to push it up to the rated 1,400W output without issue.

The AC charging option is definitely the fastest. It can charge fully in a little over an hour and a half, or from empty to 80 percent in under an hour if you use the fast charge option.

The AC charging option is definitely the fastest. It can charge fully in a little over an hour and a half, or from empty to 80 percent in under an hour if you use the fast charge option. It takes almost 10 hours to charge via a car outlet, which isn’t a great option unless you’re on the road a lot. Solar charge time depends on the panels you use and the available light.

My review unit didn’t include solar panels, but I was able to hook up to a Jackery SolarSaga 100W panel that I have. In full sunlight, the EcoFlow app estimated a 10 hour charge time. If you add multiple panels or a single bigger panel, EcoFlow says that you can cut that down to about three to six hours.

With 882Wh of capacity and a continuous output of 1,400W, the Delta Mini is a surprisingly capable little power supply. It isn’t a viable replacement for a whole house generator, but it has enough juice to keep you rolling through the occasional blackout, or to provide power on a long weekend camping trip if you pack a couple of solar panels to keep it topped up.

Price and availability

The EcoFlow Delta Mini is available from Amazon, directly from EcoFlow, and from a number of other retailers. It has an MSRP of $999 but it’s typically priced in the $749 to $849 range.

Our take

The EcoFlow Delta Mini is a rock-solid power station that packs in a lot of power alongside some useful features. The best use case scenarios for this are to keep some basic electronics powered up during a power outage, or to power and charge your devices during a camping or road trip. It’s good to go for a short power outage, or a longer blackout or camping trip if you’re willing to invest in a beefy solar panel. The overall utility of the Delta Mini is limited by the size of the battery and the rated output capacity, but there are bigger options if this doesn’t meet your power needs.

Is there a better alternative?

This is one of the best portable power stations in its class, but there are other viable alternatives out there. The Jackery Explorer 1000 is the strongest competitor, with a 1,002Wh battery and 1,000W continuous output. It has a little bigger battery and is rated to put out a little less continuous output, and the pricing is about the same. It only has three AC outputs, but all three of them are capable of accepting grounded plugs. It has two USB-C ports instead of just one, but the same number of USB ports overall. It also looks and feels a lot more rugged, but it isn’t any more waterproof than the Delta Mini.

EcoFlow also has a lot of other options if this one doesn’t quite meet your needs. For example, the Delta Pro is an upsized version with a bigger battery and higher output capacity, and the River Mini is a highly portable little unit that’s capable of keeping your phone, laptop, and other electronics powered up.

How long will it last?

The EcoFlow Delta Mini feels solid enough, with heavy-duty plastic construction and beefy handles that are built right into the casing. It doesn’t feel rugged enough to use on a job site, but it seems plenty tough enough for use around the home during power outages, on a camping trip, and other uses where it won’t be subjected to much abuse. It isn’t water-proof though, which is important to keep in mind if you plan on using it outside. Leaving it out in the rain is likely to shorten its lifespan.

The most important factor is that the Delta Mini is rated at 800 charge cycles before it drops below 80% capacity. That means you could fully charge and discharge the Delta Mini every day for over two years, and it would still provide 80 percent of its original 882Wh capacity. It also has a two-year warranty, so you can expect it to last that long at the very least.

Should you buy it?

Yes, you should pick up a Delta Mini if it meets your power needs. Think about the sort of devices that you might need to keep running during a power outage, or on a camping trip, and check to see if the Delta Mini has enough battery capacity. If it does, then this is a great little power station to have at the ready. It’s small enough to stow in a hall closet or toss in the trunk of your car, and it’s a great option to have on hand whenever the power goes out.

Editors' Recommendations