‘Doom VFR’ puts the game’s gut-bursting fun in your face

People love the new Doom. They love the speed, they love the guns, they love getting up in demons’ faces. Doom VFR, id Software’s spinoff of the game, somehow manages to transport all those essential elements within the constraints of virtual reality, creating a VR shooter that will be familiar to veterans of games like Robo Recall and Superhot VR, but also manages establish its own identity. And most importantly, our Doom VFR Hands-on preview found it maintains the identity of modern Doom.

Doom, but not the same old Doom

In Doom VFR, players control a new character, a scientist who was killed during the initial demon invasion of Mars, whose consciousness has been transferred to an artificial intelligence that can live in any robot on the station.

VFR takes place after the events of Doom, and your character acts as the clean-up crew, mopping up the last of the demons with your combat chassis, and starting to fix the station.

According to Doom VFR executive producer Marty Stratton, putting characters in control of this character, rather than the Doomslayer, gave his team the freedom to change things up in VFR, without betraying their vision for the other game’s ultimate destroyer, who lives to “kill things and break things.”

“It gave us a blank slate to do new things,” Stratton said, “but use our world and our combat as a whole. Bring all those things to VR, but make sure it was developed specifically for the VR player.”

Doom VFR feels like Doom in broad strokes, but technically does not handle the same way. Playing on the HTC Vive, players move using the left controller — either by using the d-pad, or teleporting by holding the left trigger to create a marker, then releasing it to teleport — and shoot with the right controller.

Telefragging is the new glory kill

If you’ve played Doom since it launched last year, you might assume that teleportation might break up the flow of the fight, but when we tried the game, the person running the demo insisted we use it. He was right to insist, because it works tremendously.

Never has a VR game moved so quickly and so smooth.

Never has a VR game moved so quickly and so smoothly as Doom VFR when you bounce from spot to spot. You can teleport as fast as you can aim.

Holding down the trigger to teleport also slows down time, giving you a moment to plan your next move (or three), and the ability take high-risk maneuvers, shot gunning enemies at point blank range before leaping back to safety. It changes the game’s highly chaotic flow, but the game still feels fast and intense.

Given the developers’ push toward teleportation, it makes sense that Doom VFR does not carry over the “glory kill” system from Doom, which allows you to trigger a gory killing blow by finishing off enemies in a weakened state with a melee attack. Instead, there’s a new, VR-friendly finish move called “telefragging.”

When an enemy enters a staggered state, you can highlight them with the teleport marker and teleport to their location, forcing them to blow up as you displace their body from the inside out. You don’t get the visual satisfaction that you do from popping a cacodemon’s eyeball, but the act is as brutal as anything in the last Doom.

Though we didn’t get to try it in our demo, there are non-combat sections in Doom VFR. Players can control a small cleaning robot — Stratton calls it a “Doomba” — to get into small spaces and solve puzzles. According to id, Doom VFR is “80 percent” combat, so don’t worry about being forced into long, arduous puzzle sequences, or long story-driven scenes. Most of the time, it’s gut-busting business as usual.

There are a lot of things that are different in Doom VFR, but those choices open the door to a new spin that’s faithful to the original formula. You can always go back and play more Doom — either the original 1993 game or the 2016 reboot— if that’s what you prefer, but Doom VFR seems poised to present a fun new way to experience the franchise.

DOOM VFR comes to the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR on December 1, 2017.