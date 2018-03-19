The new 'God of War' gives the franchise a brain -- and a heart

God of War is finally growing up. The first few minutes open on protagonist Kratos, training his young son, Atreus. Depicted in earlier games as a one-dimensional, god-killing maniac, Kratos spends the game’s opening moments hunting with the boy, imparting his Spartan warrior wisdom. He pointedly reels in his anger — the one emotion that has been his defining trait for generations — while dealing with and teaching his son.

Kratos evolves from a one-dimensional rage monster into someone to whom we can relate.

Compare that to the beginning of the original God of War from 2005, which first finds Kratos climbing out of bed with two women to go tear apart a hydra as the crew of his ship is annihilated around him. The franchise was originally defined by its plainly masculine power fantasy, and was mostly about Kratos, a symbol of “cool” brutality, engaging in such vengeance activities as crushing the skull of Hercules into a ruined pulp, and tearing off Hermes’ head with his bare hands.

The new God of War seems intent on telling a more intimate and personal story, one where Kratos evolves from a rage monster into someone we can relate with. That translates to many aspects of gameplay, from its tighter, more intimate camera, to its road-trip-with-the-kid frame, to its combat system that emphasizes smaller fights against tougher enemies and the strategic use of assists from Atreus. God of War feels like a game trying to reflect on and reconcile with the franchise’s past and its legacy, even as it pursues the same amazing, violent spectacles that made the series such a hit: A tiny, super-strong guy taking on colossal enemies.

Dad of War

In six God of War games, Kratos has had little to say beyond grunts of anger and roars of fury. At his most verbose, he was yelling at Greek gods, threatening to tear them apart … before tearing them apart.

The space of unknown years has changed Kratos the new God of War and God of War III, the last game chronologically in Kratos’ story: He has a lot more to say. He seems to regret his time as an unthinking killing machine, and players experience that change completely through his relationship with his son. When he isn’t fighting — and even when he is — Kratos is constantly preoccupied with training Atreus. As such, their relationship is just as present as the action that most of us are here for.

Again and again, Kratos tries to reach out and comfort his son, and struggles to find the right way to.

The story finds the pair venturing across Norse mythology to scatter the ashes of Atreus’ mother, who we know little about in the opening hours of the game. The focus, instead, is on father and son — Kratos grappling with whether single-fatherhood is even a job he can handle, while Atreus tries to figure out what their relationship is. Again and again, we see Kratos trying to reach out and comfort his son, trying to be a human being, and struggling to find the right way to do so.

Even in its opening hours, God of War pushes players to look for something more than anger in Kratos, even as it supplies plenty of fighting and killing.

Symphony of destruction

The game isn’t all sad father-son bonding moments, of course. Even in the first few moments as Kratos and Atreus venture through the woods to hunt a deer, they’re running up against mythological monsters like undead draugr or hulking trolls. God of War uses these battles to draw players into an active relationship with Atreus, because he’s not just an assistant or a spectator in fights. He’s fighting, too.

The new God of War‘s take on combat rethinks the franchise’s fighting in some fundamental ways. The closer camera, tight at Kratos’ back, makes just about every situation feel like a one-on-one battle to the death. Kratos duels with foes more than in previous games, shifting combat more toward what one might find in For Honor or, to make a cliché comparison, Dark Souls, than the original’s faster and wider Devil May Cry style. The tightened focus plays into the entire presentation’s more intimate feel.

Meanwhile, Atreus stands back, picking off enemies with a bow and arrow. Atreus’ role in any given fight is distraction and crowd control.

Atreus’ presence is more active and more helpful than other AI-controlled semi-combatants.

He uses the bow to keep enemies off-balance, calling the attention of monsters who would otherwise gang up on Kratos. Even if he lacks the strength to wreck enemies the way his dad does, Atreus’ presence is more active and more helpful than other AI-controlled combatants in games past. He does benefit from near-invulnerability that keeps him from being an annoying liability in fights, but some enemies will go after him directly, requiring Kratos to intervene to help.

A quick touch of the Square button lets Kratos direct Atreus to take a shot at whatever you’re looking at, which is great for sending an enemy reeling just before Kratos lays into them. In larger battles against more powerful creatures, Atreus can stall enemies’ big attacks or draw them in a different direction, so Kratos can get clear and go on the offensive.

An axe to grind

There’s another major player in God of War‘s combat — Kratos’ ridiculous magical axe. Replacing his iconic chain-blades, the axe is obviously useful in close quarters as a pure melee weapon, but Kratos can also throw it to hit enemies at range.

Kratos heaving his axe at an enemy will bury it within them, which causes some to freeze where they stand. The axe stays put when it’s been thrown, leaving Kratos to fight with his bare fists. Pressing Triangle will summon it back into Kratos’ hand from wherever it is. Calling the axe back is, itself, a combat mechanic, as you can you hit enemies with on the way back.

Those ideas build on some action game essentials, like dedicated buttons for fast, weak attacks versus slower, stronger ones, to create a battle system that replicates the feeling of the franchise’s combo-centric fighting, while adding tools for more strategic play. Players must think about how and who they’re fighting at any given moment in a battle as groups of enemies come for Kratos and Atreus.

Throwing the axe at a distant enemy can briefly take it out of the fight, a quick parry can stagger another, and an arrow from Atreus can put off a third, while Kratos runs in to crush the first with his fists. These are calculations players make constantly in battle because, with such a tight camera, it is impossible to see everything that’s happening all at once.

There’s something super satisfying with chucking his axe at a bad guy’s skull and then magically ripping it back out.

Fighting in the new God of War can be as brutal and destructive as in the franchise’s past, but it’s more focused, more intimate, and more intelligent. More to the point, it often just feels good. There’s a delightful satisfaction in chucking the axe at a distant bad guy’s skull and then magically ripping it back out.

The fluidity flipping an enemy into the air, throwing the blade to pin it against a wall, and sprinting in to pummel it before magically ripping the axe free combines into some phenomenal, creative action moments.

Some of Kratos’ ludicrous strength has been pared back a bit, as has his compliment of crazy weapons. But the combination of elements in fighting here generally makes you feel more than powerful; it makes you feel skillful. To excel, you must consider your positioning and assets amid all the pummeling.

God of War endeared gamers by being huge, flashy, gory, and brutal, and there are echoes of those ideas in the new sequel. What’s much more interesting, though, is that this new take on Sony Santa Monica’s character feels thoughtful. It considers its characters and focuses on its storytelling, while capturing its thematic ideas in a kind of combat that feels like a smarter version of the gameplay many fans loved. The initial impression of the first few hours God of War is that it’s an evolution in every way — a franchise that has grown up to explore a new, fascinating version of itself.

God of War launches on PlayStation 4 April 20, 2018.