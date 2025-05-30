3 new Game Pass games to play this weekend (May 30-June 1)

The month of May isn’t ending quietly. Elden Ring: Nightreign is sneaking in right at the buzzer to give souls fans a new way to engage with that hit formula in a co-op setting. Of course, we understand that style of game isn’t for everyone and that leaves a bit of an awkward gap before the next upcoming Xbox game. As impressive as the first wave of Game Pass games was, the second is arguably better. Not only are we treated to one of the best games of 2024, but two day one additions. This is the perfect weekend to get a little weird and try out some unique games that might only be possible thanks to Game Pass. Let’s kick off the summer on the right foot with my personal recommendations for what you should be playing this weekend.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

2024 was an incredibly competitive year for awards. Astro Bot and Balatro took home tons of well-earned trophies, but it would be a crime to ignore just how good Metaphor: Refantazio is. It is clear as day this is coming from the Persona team just based on the core combat system, music, and incredible UI work, but evolves the formula in some meaningful ways. There’s a light bit of real-time combat you can use here, but the flexibility in the Archetype system begs you to break the entire thing wide open. If you enjoyed crafting overpowered builds in Clair Obscur, this game will scratch that same itch. Wrap the entire thing up in an incredibly relevant and heartfelt story and this is easily one of the best JRPGs to come out in the last decade.

Metaphor: Refantazio is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

To a T

If you like the oddball style of the Katamari games, To a T is the next project from Keita Takahashi. This time the game is a narrative adventure centering around a young boy who is stuck in a T-pose; a term used in 3D modeling for a character’s default stance is standing straight up with both arms outstretched in a T stance. Described as a coming-of-age story, you will go through daily tasks to experience the difficulty of doing simple things like brushing your teeth when locked in that pose. Your dog will be your main companion and help you as you go through life in a small town. It sounds absurd, and likely is to a degree, but it has a lot of heart and a great message about living with a disability.

To a T is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Spray Paint Simulator

Look, we get it, it feels like there’s a simulation game for everything at this point. We can’t say all of them are winners, but Spray Paint Simulator has captured my attention as a great melding of the zen-like qualities of Powerwash Simulator but with more creative freedom. Again, the premise is in the title here; you’re entering levels to spray paint them to restore various locations and objects. The range of missions is great, from normal things like homes to giant robots. You will unlock more tools as you go and build up your business, but can also just jump into the Free Spray mode if you just feel like letting your creativity fly without any restraints.

Spray Paint Simulator is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.