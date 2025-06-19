3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (June 20-22)

More and more I am finding myself getting more excited for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game announcements than the Essential ones. It always varies, but months like this are some of my favorites. We are getting treated to a day one release, a ton of sleeper hits that didn’t get enough attention, and one influential PS2 classic that is great to have available as a PS5 game. Today also just so happens to be the first day of summer, so what better time than now to close the curtains, crank up the AC, and play some great games courtesy of PS Plus? This is my hand-picked selection of PlayStation Plus games you need to play this weekend.

FBC: Firebreak

We knew FBC: Firebreak would be a day one addition to PS Plus for a while, and it is finally here. Coming from Remedy, and set in the Control universe, FBC: Firebreak is a big departure from the studio’s other work. Instead of a single player third-person shooter, this is a multiplayer co-op FPS a bit in the style of Left 4 Dead, only here you can only team up in groups of three. The game is set in The Oldest House where you will take on the Hiss and plenty of strange and unexpected challenges, such as fighting a giant sticky note monster. There are a ton of options for how long rounds take and how challenging they are, plus a nice set of unlockables and perks to unlock over time.

FBC: Firebreak is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Before the Suikoden remasters were even announced, original creator Yoshitaka Murayama founded a new team to create a spiritual successor. The result is the fantastic throwback JRPG called Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. The story takes place in a fantasy world called Allraan amidst an ongoing war led by the Galdean Empire. The two main characters go on an epic quest across the entire world to find allies of all kinds. As you might guess from the title, there are over 100 in total to find, but you will need to go out of your way to find most of them. Its turn-based battles are gripping, but slightly bogged down by a strict adherence to tradition.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Deus Ex: The Conspiracy

All modern immersive sim games owe some debt to Deus Ex for showing the potential of such a malleable game design ethos. Set in the distant future of 2052, you play as JC Denton in a world rife with terrorism, plagues, and rampant drug and nanotechnology use. Despite easily seeing its age in the visuals and some clunky controls, the amount of player freedom still feels surprising. You can approach any mission in dozens of ways using your skills, tech, traversal methods, and exploiting the game’s systems. This isn’t a game to play if you are looking for solid combat, but is a fantastic story and deeply rewarding if you experiment with all the tools it gives you.

Deus Ex: The Conspiracy is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.