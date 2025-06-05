3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (June 6-8)

We’re fully in showcase season with SGF 2025 starting today and a surprise State of Play happening earlier this week with tons of upcoming PS5 games shown off. Oh, and there’s a little console called the Nintendo Switch 2 that just came out as well. But if you’re a PlayStation faithful, you will need some games to play this weekend between showcases and while waiting for Death Stranding 2. Last week we got an early drop of PlayStation Plus games, but there’s even more that just hit the service this week you might’ve forgotten about. I’ve picked out a fresh batch of brand new games you can get lost in over the weekend, so let’s get to it.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

If you have any fond memories of Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was made for you. If you weren’t around or missed out on that game, this is more than just a nostalgia play. This is a hip-hop-infused skating and graffiti game that looks and sounds like nothing else. You can choose to play on skates, BMX bikes, and skateboards but none of them are meant to be mechanically challenging. Instead, the game is more focused on style, tagging, and chaining together long strings of insane tricks. The maps might be a little too big and confusing later on, but it has a cool story, fantastic locations, and style all its own.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Alone in the Dark

I hope you read my recommendations last week, where I said it was the perfect time to play Alone in the Dark 2. If not, I’m hurt, but it’s okay. Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the 1992 original so you’re totally safe starting here. You can pick between two protagonists: Emily Hartwood, played by Jodie Comer, or Edward Carnby, played by David Harbour. This is a classic third-person horror game with slightly altered events depending on your character. Sadly, the game was met with mixed reviews and stiff competition at the time it came out and developer Pieces Interactive was closed down afterward. While not the best survival horror game I’ve played, it is still one worth trying for fans of the genre.

Alone in the Dark is available now on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Myst

There was no predicting Myst and Riven would show up in the Classics catalogue, but that’s why I love it so much. These two classic adventure games are the perfect games to go to next if you got hooked on Blue Prince earlier this year. These are first-person puzzle games with very little in the way of instructions, meaning you will need to use your own smarts to overcome the roadblocks. Because these games are on the older side, some of these puzzles are a bit unfair compared to what you might be used to now, so don’t feel bad referring to a guide here and there. But, if you want that same satisfaction of working out a devious puzzle with nothing but your own brain power, these two games are exactly what you need.

Myst is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mobile, and PC.