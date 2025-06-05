 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (June 6-8)

By
Faux getting huge air in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.
Team Reptile

We’re fully in showcase season with SGF 2025 starting today and a surprise State of Play happening earlier this week with tons of upcoming PS5 games shown off. Oh, and there’s a little console called the Nintendo Switch 2 that just came out as well. But if you’re a PlayStation faithful, you will need some games to play this weekend between showcases and while waiting for Death Stranding 2. Last week we got an early drop of PlayStation Plus games, but there’s even more that just hit the service this week you might’ve forgotten about. I’ve picked out a fresh batch of brand new games you can get lost in over the weekend, so let’s get to it.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

If you have any fond memories of Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was made for you. If you weren’t around or missed out on that game, this is more than just a nostalgia play. This is a hip-hop-infused skating and graffiti game that looks and sounds like nothing else. You can choose to play on skates, BMX bikes, and skateboards but none of them are meant to be mechanically challenging. Instead, the game is more focused on style, tagging, and chaining together long strings of insane tricks. The maps might be a little too big and confusing later on, but it has a cool story, fantastic locations, and style all its own.

Recommended Videos

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Alone in the Dark

I hope you read my recommendations last week, where I said it was the perfect time to play Alone in the Dark 2. If not, I’m hurt, but it’s okay. Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the 1992 original so you’re totally safe starting here. You can pick between two protagonists: Emily Hartwood, played by Jodie Comer, or Edward Carnby, played by David Harbour. This is a classic third-person horror game with slightly altered events depending on your character. Sadly, the game was met with mixed reviews and stiff competition at the time it came out and developer Pieces Interactive was closed down afterward. While not the best survival horror game I’ve played, it is still one worth trying for fans of the genre.

Alone in the Dark is available now on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Myst

There was no predicting Myst and Riven would show up in the Classics catalogue, but that’s why I love it so much. These two classic adventure games are the perfect games to go to next if you got hooked on Blue Prince earlier this year. These are first-person puzzle games with very little in the way of instructions, meaning you will need to use your own smarts to overcome the roadblocks. Because these games are on the older side, some of these puzzles are a bit unfair compared to what you might be used to now, so don’t feel bad referring to a guide here and there. But, if you want that same satisfaction of working out a devious puzzle with nothing but your own brain power, these two games are exactly what you need.

Myst is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mobile, and PC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 23-25)
The King's son Beelzebub and his assistant Thief excited while out in the desert.

There's nothing better than an extended weekend to treat yourself to some guilt-free gaming time. Memorial Day means a ton of us get a whole extra day to chill out and explore the best games on PlayStation Plus, which just so happen to have added a huge chunk of titles. We've got multiple dangerous open world games, RPGs, and more to pick from, making this one of the hardest weeks I've had in narrowing down my recommendations to just three. That's a great problem to have and only means you will easily find a game that clicks with you. Even though we've got a three-day weekend, there's no time to waste, so here are the three best new PlayStation Plus games you need to be playing.

Sand Land

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (May 16-19)
The Doom Slayer appears in Doom: The Dark Ages.

As with every game subscription service, some weeks are weaker while others are incredibly strong. We're pleased to say that this week easily falls into the latter category. There's one huge day one game that has been sitting at the top of our most anticipated upcoming Xbox games for months, but there are two other surprise additions to Game Pass that we're equally excited to recommend. As always, we strive to offer a diverse selection of games across multiple genres, not just the best FPS games on Xbox. So, if you're ready to get in some quality gaming time this weekend, these are the games we can't stop playing.

Doom: The Dark Ages

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 16-19)
sonys-bend-studio-is-working-on-a-very-exciting-new-ip

The middle of the month is always a bit of an awkward spot when it comes to PlayStation Plus games. Plenty of us will be ripping through Doom: The Dark Ages this weekend, but that kind of gory, heavy metal FPS game isn't for everyone. There's also the sad news we got a few weeks ago about Lost Soul Aside being delayed out of this month, leaving a big hole for us PlayStation gamers. Not to worry, though, because I haven't forgotten my duty of finding the best games in the PlayStation Plus catalogue to make sure you have something amazing to play each and every weekend. For this weekend, I've found an alternative FPS, an overlooked open world adventure, and a more cozy experience. Let's check them out.

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Read more