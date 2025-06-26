 Skip to main content
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (June 27-29)

Ethan Winters sees an enemy in the next-gen version of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
Capcom

The last weekend of the month is always a little awkward as a PlayStation fan. We know what new PlayStation Plus games are coming next week, but we still have this weekend to fill before they arrive. A lot of us will be enjoying a nice, long adventure in Death Stranding 2, but those who aren’t into that style of game aren’t out of luck. I’m digging into the backlog a bit here, but for good reasons. I hand-picked these games for you all this weekend, each for a different reason, but as a happy coincidence, they all share a bit of a dark theme. That isn’t to say they’re all horror games (though one of them sure is) because I always make sure to give you a good spread of genre options. I won’t waste any more time and hit you with the best PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

This month we got the official news of Resident Evil: Requiem coming early next year from Capcom. This franchise has been on a roll ever since Resident Evil 7: Biohazard gave the franchise a soft reboot with a new protagonist and first-person perspective that returned the series to its horror roots. To this day, this is one of the most terrifying games you can play, especially if you’re brave enough to try it in VR. But, it has been almost a decade now since it came out so a lot of people may have missed it or may not remember it all that well. While nothing major, some eagle-eyed fans have already spotted some foreshadowing about Requiem in 7 that may hint at more clues waiting to be found. If not, this is still just a fantastic horror game worth your time.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mobile, and PC.

Control: Ultimate Edition

Last week, I recommended FBC: Firebreak as one of the games you should play. While I don’t regret that, it is clear the game doesn’t have the legs right now to sustain itself, nor the level of storytelling Remedy fans typically come to the studio for. If you fall into that category, you can always return to the Oldest House as we first knew it with Control: Ultimate Edition. This game holds up fantastically well from a gameplay perspective, plus it has all the creative and weird documents and videos you can handle that flesh out this bizarre universe. If you only played the game at launch, this version comes with both major DLCs, including the one that ties directly into Alan Wake 2. Considering Control 2 appears to be the next chapter in this shared Remedy universe, it never hurts to refresh yourself on Jesse’s first day as FBC director.

Control: Ultimate Edition is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Twisted Metal 2

I’m jumping on this one early, but for two reasons. First, the second season of the show is set to premiere at the end of next month and that’s always a fun excuse to return to the source material. Second is that we already know Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4 will be added to PlayStation Plus in July so this is the perfect chance to play the earlier titles before they hit. Twisted Metal 2 is still considered one of the best entries in the series and a major step up from the first. It is pure chaotic fun as a car combat game, which is sadly a genre that has all but disappeared in modern times. The various stories are dark and twisted in a way that could only be made in the mid-’90s and is all the better for it.

Twisted Metal 2 is available now on PS4 and PS5.

