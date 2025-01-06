 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Acer’s mobile gaming controller is a folding Backbone alternative

By
The Acer Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 2 minutes ago

Acer unveiled the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller at CES 2025, providing an alternative to Backbone or Razer’s mobile gaming by providing something that works on both iOS and Android phones right out of the box.

It’s a foldable controller people can use to play games on their phones. The Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller seems to be clearly inspired by the likes of the Backbone One and Razer Kishi V2, which provide a sturdy controller that people can plug their phones into if they want to play with a more traditional controller. It’s particularly useful when playing console games on mobile through cloud gaming.

Recommended Videos

Digital Trends got its hands on the controller at CES 2025 eo get a full sense of how it looks, feels, and works. Notably, the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller connects to phones up to 8.3 inches in size via a USB-C port and allows passthrough charging.

Acer has given the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller some other unique flourishes to stand out from the competitors. It comes with five rubber pads that make it easier to grip. The Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller can also be folded up, making it more compact than similar controllers. It weighs only 121.6 grams and has dimensions of 175.15 by 85.73 by 34.12 millimeters.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Unlike Razer or Backbone’s offerings, the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. More specifically, it supports Apple devices from the iPhone 15 onward and Android devices that support Android 9.0 or above. Acer’s Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller will be released in North America sometime in the future for $70.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Block-breaking news: Notch teases a spiritual successor to Minecraft
A cherry grove in Minecraft.

Minecraft is a force of nature that nearly every single person over the age of 15 has either played or watched on YouTube, and its creator, Markus Persson (better known as Notch), said he has "basically announced" Minecraft 2, or at least a game in a similar vein.

Shortly after the turn of the New Year, Notch posted a survey on X asking fans what type of game they would like to see him make next. The options were Minecraft 2 or a retro-inspired roguelike. Nearly a quarter of a million people voted, with the unsurprising majority asking for Minecraft 2.

Read more
The best Ascendency classes in Path of Exile 2, ranked
Warrior in Path of Exile 2.

While Path of Exile 2 has six unique classes to choose from at the start of the game, you can eventually specialize in one of two Ascendencies from each class. This gives you a total of 12 incredible Ascendency classes to play around with, but some are just better than others.

This ARPG offers an array of skills on your skill tree, and even more exclusive skills for each Ascendency. Even if you haven't reached the point where you get to choose one yet, it's good to know how good each Ascendency is in the meta right now. Here's a list of the best Ascendency classes in Path of Exile 2, ranked from worst to best.
All Path of Exile 2 Ascendency classes, ranked
12. Acolyte of Chayula

Read more
Everything we know about the Xbox handheld
Xbox's logo used during the Extended Games Showcase

Between the Switch 2, the Steam Deck, and even the PlayStation Portal, handheld gaming is bigger than ever. Despite having some amazing games on the Xbox Series X and S, console sales this generation have been lackluster at best. Xbox has made a lot of gambles to try to stay competitive, such as Game Pass and making the biggest acquisition in gaming history with Activision Blizzard, but the question still remains how it will manage to regain its foothold in the industry after falling so far behind. One idea that has been teased many times concerns a dedicated Xbox handheld device that has many fans intrigued. Phil Spencer and the Xbox team are still playing coy with many details, but we do know a bit about what a likely Xbox handheld could be.
Release speculation

In an interview with Bloomberg, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer gave a few interesting tidbits about Xbox's plans for a handheld. He said that the "expectation is that we would do something" regarding handhelds and that the company is currently investigating what that would exactly be through prototypes. However, the immediate goals for the team involve improving the Xbox app for existing devices. "Longer term," Spencer said, "I love us building devices. And I think our team could do some real innovative work, but we want to be informed by learning and what's happening now."

Read more