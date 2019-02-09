Digital Trends
Gaming

Activision offers ‘Guitar Hero Live’ refunds after obliteration of song library

Aaron Mamiit
By

Activision has launched a voluntary refund program for Guitar Hero Live, which saw its song library obliterated at the end of 2018.

Guitar Hero Live, rolled out in 2015, was the comeback of the franchise after it was shelved due to the market’s over-saturation of rhythm games. The system featured a redesigned guitar controller, more realism and immersion while playing, and the Guitar Hero TV streaming mode that offered a growing rotation of songs.

Guitar Hero TV replaced the premium DLC model of past Guitar Hero games, which required players to purchase additional songs. With Guitar Hero TV, players gained free access to a rotating library of nearly 500 songs for free.

Unfortunately, Activision ended support for Guitar Hero TV, which will cut down the system’s song library to only the 42 songs available on the CD, in December. A lawsuit was filed against Activision, and while it was dismissed about two weeks ago, it appears that a refund program was created to appease frustrated players.

Activision introduced the Guitar Hero Live refund program through its support website. To qualify, players will need to have purchased the system in the United State from December 1, 2017 to January 1, 2019. They will also need to submit a completed claim form by the May 1 deadline, and the purchase will need to be confirmed by Activision.

The surest way for Activision to confirm the purchase is through the submission of the official receipt, which may be hard for players who bought the system about a year ago. Fortunately, Activision will also accept credit card statements as proof of purchase, with players advised to hide or remove all the information on the document aside from their name, purchase date, store, and charge associated with Guitar Hero Live.

Players who do not have a receipt or credit card statement may still submit a completed claim form, and Activision will try to verify the eligibility for a refund.

Guitar Hero Live players who qualify for a refund will receive a prepaid Visa card within eight to 12 weeks of the close of the claim period on May 1. The amount of the refund will be based on the purchase price, not exceeding the standard retail price.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
Up Next

Leak allegedly reveals new 'Animal Crossing,' 'Luigi's Mansion 3' release dates
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
apex legends best guns 20190204223932
Gaming

The best guns in ‘Apex Legends’ for obliterating the competition

Though Apex Legends is a squad-based hero shooter, your success is largely dictated on the firepower in your arsenal. Our Apex Legends gun guide details every gun and lays out which ones are best in their class.
Posted By Steven Petite
guardians of the galaxy vol 3 news cast release date 2
Movies & TV

Chris Pratt says 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will use James Gunn's script

Despite plenty of drama, Marvel Studios is still expected to bring Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the rest of its team of reluctant cosmic heroes back to the big screen for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

'Avengers: Endgame' might be more than three hours long

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
most anticipated games of 2019 anthem everything we know
Gaming

From microtransactions to DLC, here's everything we know about 'Anthem'

From gameplay, Javelin skins, and DLC, to microtransactions, boss fights, and post-launch content, here is everything you should know before you jump and fly into BioWare's 'Anthem'.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Save your hard-earned cash and learn how to gameshare with your friends

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend. If you're interested, here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

The 'Anthem' demo's crash landing raises more questions than answers

Bioware bravely allowed gamers to see a large chunk of 'Anthem' over two demo weekends, but it backfired. Lackluster missions, performance issues, and muddled messaging over micro-transactions leaves the game with an uphill battle.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fortnite fly explosives event
Gaming

How to link and merge your ‘Fortnite’ accounts across all platforms

Epic Games allows you to link together several of your gaming accounts under one roof for Fortnite. Here's how to do it, and information on merging multiple Epic Games accounts together.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

How you can give your PlayStation 4 a fresh start with a factory reset

Learn the many ways you can factory reset your PS4. From reverting your settings to factory to doing a full wipe and reinstalling the latest PlayStation firmware, we cover it all here, step by step.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Gaming

The Xbox One S, Xbox One X go head-to-head. Which console comes out on top?

The Xbox One X is officially here and pretty much everything rumored about it was true. Is the higher price point worth it, or does it put it out of reach for most consumers? Here's how it matches up to the Xbox One S.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
sekiro shadows die twice sparks
Gaming

Here’s everything we know about ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer From Software. Here is everything we know about the new game, including its setting and combat changes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin