 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

You need to buy the best Wii U game before the eShop closes down

Giovanni Colantonio
By

If you’re a Nintendo fan, you should pull out your calendar and put a big red circle around March 27. That’s the day that both the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop will officially shutter their doors. It’ll be your last chance to pick up digital copies of all digital games, from Virtual Console classics to first-party exclusives.

There is no shortage of good games worth picking up before that deadline happens, though some of the systems’ best titles can be purchased on other platforms. There’s one game in particular, though, that finds itself in a precarious position: Affordable Space Adventures. If you even have a passing interest in the Wii U exclusive, you’ll have to act fast, because it’ll go fully extinct at the end of the month.

Nintendo eShop - Affordable Space Adventures Trailer

Affordable Space Adventures is an indie game created by Swedish developer Nicklas Nygren. Unlike many indies released on the Wii U, it’s never been ported to another platform. That’s because it’s one of the rare games that actually dared to take advantage of the system’s two-screen premise. That makes it arguably the best game on the platform period, as it’s a true showcase of how the Wii U gamepad could create innovative experiences.

As its name implies, Affordable Space Adventures is about a galactic tourist who buys a cheap trip to the stars. Naturally, that shakes out about as well as you’d expect and they’re stranded in space piloting a rickety ship. On the TV, the game plays out as a standard 2D puzzler where players have to navigate their ship around lasers, aliens, and more hazards.

Indie Game Affordable Space Adventures

The unique trick, though, is that the Wii U gamepad acts as the ship’s control panel. By using the touch screen, players manage all of the ship’s functions while traveling around. Some of those are simple, like controlling the ship’s scanner or deploying landing gear. Others are more complex, putting a unique systems management experience in the middle of a puzzle game. Players have to keep track of meters like heat and electricity, fiddling with their two engines to make sure the ship runs smoothly at all times. It’s a tactile experience that really puts players in the cockpit without switching to a first-person perspective.

When it comes to Wii U games, Affordable Space Adventures is almost in a class of its own. It’s the rare game for the system that understood how a second screen could be transformative. Most games on the platform didn’t quite know what to do with the gamepad, throwing menus or maps on it. Even Nintendo seemed to give up on the idea by the end of the console’s lifespan, not utilizing it at all. Affordable Space Adventures both highlighted how unique and underutilized it was. To this day, I haven’t had as much fun with the system as I did dialing down by decelerator to keep my ship from bursting into flames.

Affordable Space Advntures is displayed on a Wii U gamepad and TV.

Unfortunately, the indie gem’s unbridled creativity is ending on a bittersweet note. Due to the fact that it was specifically built for the Wii U, it was never ported to another system. And how could it be? The entire experience hinges on an oddball tech gimmick that was a commercial failure for Nintendo. With no physical release to keep it alive, Affordable Space Adventures dies with the eShop on March 27 — a devastating blow to video game preservation.

So consider this something of a PSA: If you want to give it a try, get your Wii U out of storage and blow the dust off it as soon as you can. You only have a few weeks to play an excellent indie that’s about to be lost to time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
HBO’s The Last of Us show spotlights the series’ best game: Left Behind
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
February 26, 2023
Two girls ride a merry-go-round in The Last of Us.

While the bulk of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation retells the story of the first game, The Last of Us episode 7 is a special exception. That’s because it dives into DLC territory to bring The Last of Us: Left Behind to the small screen and give Bella Ramsey’s Ellie an hour to shine.

Left Behind is a 2014 expansion for The Last of Us that would later be purchasable as a standalone release. It's set in the middle of The Last of Us, as Ellie hunts for medical supplies for Joel in an abandoned Colorado mall. That setup acts as a frame tale, as the bulk of the game is a playable flashback. In it, we get to see a slice of Ellie’s life before she met Joel, as she explores another mall with her friend and budding love interest, Riley. It was a significant chapter of the series, as it confirmed Ellie’s sexual identity, but its also an important moment for games in general. Lesbian relationships weren’t generally depicted in AAA video games in 2014, and the idea of a tender kiss between two women was especially unheard of.

Read more
Happy birthday, Steam Deck: console and PC gamers debate its first year
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
February 25, 2023
Factorio running on a Steam Deck.

As the Steam Deck’s one-year anniversary approached, I found myself itching to write a reflection on my past 12 months with it. Though I love the gaming device and use it as much as my Nintendo Switch, I initially found my feelings skewing more negative than I expected. Part of that may have been a little reactionary, as I’ve developed a pet peeve in the past year: hearing people who work in games tout it as a “life-changing” device. Sure, it’s life-changing for anyone whose job hinges on having easy access to games, but some of the Steam Deck’s more frustrating quirks make it harder to recommend to a casual player.

My perspective changed when I chatted with Jacob Roach. Digital Trends’ Computing senior staff  writer. As a PC gamer, his read on the system was entirely different from mine, focusing on game-changing features that I haven’t gotten much use out of. What became clear from that conversation is that the Steam Deck is a very different device depending on whether you’re coming at it from a PC or console background.

Read more
Nintendo confirms that it won’t be part of E3 2023
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
February 24, 2023
Pikmin and Bulborb in Pikmin 4.

Nintendo has confirmed reports that it won't be participating in E3 2023, meaning the gaming trade show will be missing one of its key vendors when it returns in-person this June.
"We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," a Nintendo spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. "Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA [Entertainment Software Association] and E3."
After taking 2020 and 2022 off and being digital-only in 2021, this year was supposed to mark the grand return of E3, which was once a dominant game industry trade show that attracted every big video game company. Although Sony hasn't participated since 2019, it still came as a shock in January when IGN reported that both Nintendo and Microsoft would not be attending E3 this year as well. It appears that the report is true, as Microsoft has not confirmed any E3-related events outside of its independently run Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
Nintendo skipping E3 2023 not only takes away a vendor that dominated the show floor in previous years, but also raises questions about whether or not the company will hold an exciting Nintendo Direct around then. While Nintendo typically holds a big showcase with lots of first-party game announcements around June every year, in 2022 it only held a third-party driven Partner Showcase in June. Now that we know it won't be at E3 2023, we're left to wonder when exactly then next big Nintendo Direct will be. 
E3 2023 will take place between June 13 and June 16, but don't expect Nintendo, Sony, or Microsoft to have a big presence there.

Read more