 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

How to turn off those pesky Epic Games Store achievement pop-ups in Alan Wake 2

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Alan Wake 2 is out today, and it’s already shaping up to be one of 2023’s most talked-about games. Launching to high critical acclaim, it’s currently available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. If you plan on playing it on PC, though, you’ll have to do so through the Epic Games Store, as it’s not available on Steam. If you’re unfamiliar with the platform or haven’t played many games through it, here’s something you’ll want to do before starting: get rid of the app’s obnoxious achievement notifications.

Like most platforms, Epic Games Store has its own achievement system. Whenever you clear one in a game, you’ll get a big banner at the top of the screen and a loud, cloying ding accompanying it. That’s easy to live with in a game with a handful of achievements, but considering that Alan Wake 2 has 66, you’ll be seeing it a lot if you leave it on. The survival horror game is a maste rclass in atmosphere, so that ding can be a real mood killer in its most dramatic moments.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, Epic Games Store doesn’t give you a way to fully hide those notifications. That’s left gamers to create their own workarounds instead. Thanks to one Redditor, players have a bit of a hacky workaround to help get rid of the horror game’s biggest jump scare.

Related

How to hide Epic Games Store achievement pop-ups

The easiest answer here is to simply play in offline mode, though that might not be the most ideal solution for most players. If you want to get a little more experimental, you’ll have to roll your sleeves up.

The solution comes from Reddit user Xbob42 in a thread asking how to disable achievement pop-ups. While Digital Trends is not able to fully confirm its effectiveness, several users have verified that it’s working for them. Just note that this will likely delete the achievement notification permanently. This is more of a last-ditch solution, so use it with caution.

To pull it off, launch Alan Wake 2. While the game is open, bring up your Task Manager by pressing CTRL + ALT + Delete. Navigate to Alan Wake 2 under Apps, expand the carrot next to it, and you should see “EOSOverlay Renderer” pop up a few times. Right click on one of those and select Open file location. If you don’t want to do all that, simply navigate to it without launching the game by going to Epic Games > Launcher > Portal > Extras > Overlay.

Epic Games Store files show the apps overlay files.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Once you have the folder open, delete the files inside it (if you have the game open, close it before doing so). If you don’t want to get rid of them permanently, one Reddit user notes that simply renaming the Overlay files seems to work as well. Remember that if something goes wrong, you can always just uninstall the launcher and reinstall it to restore it all back to normal, so the stakes aren’t too high here.

Hopefully, that small change will help PC players stay immersed in their Alan Wake 2 playthrough.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 publisher opts out of Epic Games store sale
Epic Games store mega sale vampire the masquerade publisher remove

It’s hard not to spot some kind of controversy any time the Epic Games store is mentioned. This time around, it involves the platform's first major sale event. Steam is obviously the platform's biggest competitor and sales on Valve’s storefront have essentially become holidays at this point. Epic Games started its own first sale off with the bold decision to cover the cost of discounts so developers and publishers receive the same amount of revenue from game sales. Despite that, though, some publishers opted out of the sale.

The Epic Games store Mega Sale is a four-week sale where Epic is taking $10 off every single game priced over $14.99. Despite Epic covering the cost, Gamasutra reports that two publishers have decided to pull their game from the store for the duration of the sale.

Read more
Epic Games store to sell Ubisoft games, starting with ‘The Division 2’
The Division 2 review

The Epic Games store has secured its first major partnership as it will carry Ubisoft's The Division 2 on PC when it launches March 15. Besides THQ Nordic's Darksiders 3, the Epic Games store has largely hosted smaller indie titles since its launch in December. Now, Epic has secured one of the biggest spring releases, as The Division 2 will not be available on Steam.

Multiple editions are available now to pre-order from the Epic Games store, including the Ultimate, Gold, and standard. Those who pre-order any edition from the store will gain access to the private beta, expected sometime in January or February.

Read more
I found 6 early Razer Black Friday deals on gaming laptops and more
Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

If you're looking forward to the offers that Razer, one of the most popular brands in the gaming industry, will roll out for Black Friday, you should know that there are already some bargains available for gaming laptops, gaming chairs, monitors, and more. We're not sure how long these early Razer Black Friday deals will last though, so gamers who want to complete their purchases well ahead of the shopping holiday should push through with their transactions for any of these items immediately. Once the offer is gone, we're not sure if they'll pop up again on Black Friday.
Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus wireless headphones -- $160, was $300

A special edition of the Razer Opus wireless headphones, the Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus is a collaboration with the fashion company known as A Bathing Ape for a unique eye-catching design that makes it stand out among the best headphones. You'll be getting impressive active noise cancellation at a relatively affordable price, and they're very comfortable to wear while playing video games so you can maximize their battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on.

Read more