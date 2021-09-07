Alan Wake Remastered revives the cult classic this fall

Remedy’s cult classic Alan Wake is getting a remaster. The appropriately titled Alan Wake Remastered launches this fall and will bring the game to PlayStation for the first time ever.

Originally released in 2010, Alan Wake quickly became something of a cult classic. The action-adventure game is structured like a TV thriller, split into episodes complete with cliffhangers. It follows a novelist who begins living out scenes from one of his books while searching for his missing wife. The game has become even more significant in recent years thanks to Remedy’s hit Control, which features ties to Alan Wake.

Alan Wake Remastered only has a vague fall 2021 release window so far, but it’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The PlayStation part is significant, as the game originally launched exclusives on Xbox 360 and was ported to PC years later. Alan Wake was never brought to PlayStation consoles, making this a first for the game.

The package will include the full game and both of its DLCs: The Signal and The Writer. All of that content will get a 4K visual boost. The game will also feature commentary from creative director Sam Lake.

Remedy revealed the news in a surprising, but sweet fashion. Sam Lake published a blog post announcing the remaster on The Sudden Stop, a Remedy fan blog that began covering its games back in 2012.

Alan Wake Remastered will launch later this fall on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Editors' Recommendations