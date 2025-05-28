All confirmed tracks in Mario Kart World

The big attraction for Mario Kart World is the fact that all the courses exist in the same open world. For the first time ever, we will be able to roam around between tracks in one seamless world to practice driving, find secrets, or just hang out with our friends. This will easily be the biggest Switch 2 launch game, but exactly how big is the world in Mario Kart World? Or more specifically, how many tracks are there? Nintendo hasn’t revealed all the courses we can look forward to racing on, but we combed through all the footage to pick out every new and returning track revealed so far.

Every new track in Mario Kart World

Based on the screenshots and trailers for Mario Kart World, we have spotted nine new courses among the new circuits. Since there are seven circuits, each one having four tracks, that would mean the total number of courses should be 28 (or 29 if Rainbow Road is in the game but not included in these track lists). We do still see a few courses that haven’t been named yet, so we know this isn’t the full list. Here’s each one we know in alphabetical order:

Acorn Heights

Boo Cinema

Cheep Cheep Falls

Crown City

Dandelion Depths

DK Spaceport

Faraway Oisis

Great Block Ruins

Mario Bros. Circuit

Peach Stadium

Salty Salty Speedway

Starview Peak

Whistlestop Summit

Every returning track in Mario Kart World

It wouldn’t be a true Mario Kart game without at least a few returning classic tracks. By our count, Mario Kart World has 14 returning courses from across the franchise’s history. We are almost sure that number will actually be 15 since Rainbow Road isn’t technically confirmed, but was heavily hinted at in the Direct. For now, these are all the returning courses: