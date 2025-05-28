 Skip to main content
All confirmed tracks in Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World map
Nintendo

The big attraction for Mario Kart World is the fact that all the courses exist in the same open world. For the first time ever, we will be able to roam around between tracks in one seamless world to practice driving, find secrets, or just hang out with our friends. This will easily be the biggest Switch 2 launch game, but exactly how big is the world in Mario Kart World? Or more specifically, how many tracks are there? Nintendo hasn’t revealed all the courses we can look forward to racing on, but we combed through all the footage to pick out every new and returning track revealed so far.

Every new track in Mario Kart World

Mario and Peach racing in the foreground of a screenshot of Mario Kart World.
Nintendo

Based on the screenshots and trailers for Mario Kart World, we have spotted nine new courses among the new circuits. Since there are seven circuits, each one having four tracks, that would mean the total number of courses should be 28 (or 29 if Rainbow Road is in the game but not included in these track lists). We do still see a few courses that haven’t been named yet, so we know this isn’t the full list. Here’s each one we know in alphabetical order:

  • Acorn Heights
  • Boo Cinema
  • Cheep Cheep Falls
  • Crown City
  • Dandelion Depths
  • DK Spaceport
  • Faraway Oisis
  • Great Block Ruins
  • Mario Bros. Circuit
  • Peach Stadium
  • Salty Salty Speedway
  • Starview Peak
  • Whistlestop Summit
Every returning track in Mario Kart World

Wario races opponents in Mario Kart World.
Nintendo

It wouldn’t be a true Mario Kart game without at least a few returning classic tracks. By our count, Mario Kart World has 14 returning courses from across the franchise’s history. We are almost sure that number will actually be 15 since Rainbow Road isn’t technically confirmed, but was heavily hinted at in the Direct. For now, these are all the returning courses:

  • Airship Fortress
  • Choco Mountain
  • Desert Hills
  • Dino Dino Jungle
  • DK Pass
  • Koopa Troopa Beach
  • Mario Circuit
  • Moo Moo Meadows
  • Peach Beach
  • Shy Guy Bazaar
  • Sky-High Sundae
  • Toad’s Factory
  • Wario Shipyard
  • Wario Stadium
