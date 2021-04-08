  1. Gaming

Amazon Luna launches 720p option to tackle high data demands

By

Amazon Luna is introducing a new 720p option for users. The new feature will allow players with limited connection speeds to more easily stream games.

Luna is Amazon’s cloud game streaming service, similar to Google Stadia. The service quietly entered early access last October and has been collecting user feedback since. The Luna team says that a 720p option was a heavily requested fan feature.

“Since Luna launched into early access, we’ve regularly heard from customers on what they’re enjoying as well as areas where we can improve their experience,” says Luna. “One of the most requested features is the ability to play at lower resolutions to match unique internet connection speeds and bandwidth demands.”

The update allows players to drop their game resolution down, which would require less bandwidth and data. Luna specifically noted that the update is meant to help users with data cap limitations.

The option is currently available in the Settings tab in Luna. Subscribers can select 720p. Luna estimates that the resolution will consume 5GB/hour. By comparison, the 1080p tier uses 10GB of data an hour, while 4K demands 23GB/hour.

The pivot highlights one of the largest problems that cloud services still face. Streaming video games at high quality consistently requires a fairly fast internet connection. Many parts of the country don’t have access to the kind of internet needed to play a game from the cloud at 1080p, let along 4K. The resolution drop is a new step in addressing that obstacle.

Luna says it will continue taking user feedback and making changes to the service during its early access period.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Ethernet cables for the PS4

PlayStation 4 Pro, how to mirror from your devices to your TV

T-Mobile 5G home internet: Coverage, speeds, and plans

how to unlock your iphone use with another carrier t mobile hq sign feat 720x720

Netflix speed test: How to check if you can stream 4K Ultra HD

Woman with her phone using her Chromecast on her TV

Best cheap VPN deals for April 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for April 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

April PS Plus freebies include Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and more

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Elder Scrolls Online gets a next-gen update — and yes, that includes PS5

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fortnite challenge guide: Fly 20 meters with a chicken

fortnite season 6 week 3 challenge guide how to fly 20 meters with a chicken

Fortnite challenge guide: Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

fortnite-season-6-week-3-challenge-guide-how-to-catch-fish-at-camp-cod-lake-canoe-or-stealthy-stronghold

Fortnite challenge guide: Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

fortnite-season-6-week-3-challenge-guide-how-to-eliminate-raptor-zenith-or-blackheart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for April 2021

animal crossing new horizons bug

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide for April 2021

animal crossing new horizons fishing

Fortnite season 6, week 3 challenges and how to complete them

fortnite-season-6-week-3-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them