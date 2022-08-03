 Skip to main content
Samsung Gaming Hub expands with Amazon Luna’s addition

Tomas Franzese
By

Samsung Gaming Hub’s hold on cloud gaming just got a little bit stronger with the addition of Amazon Luna. Starting today, August 3, those who own Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs can see what Amazon Luna’s cloud gaming subscription service offers.

Samsung previously confirmed that Amazon Luna would come to the service, but it was not part of Samsung Gaming Hub as it originally rolled out on June 30 with cloud gaming services like Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Xbox Game Pass. After today, Samsung Gaming Hub users in North America can access Amazon Luna, which brings the total number of streamable games on the hub to over 1,000.

The Amazon Luna app running through Samsung Gaming Hub.

Amazon Luna is a channel-based cloud gaming platform that first entered beta in late 2020. Digital Trends reviewed the platform earlier this year, but only gave it two-and-a-half stars. “Amazon Luna is a decent cloud gaming platform let down by a lack of compelling experiences,” the review says. “Content is king, and with stiff competition from now-restructured Stadia and Game Pass-driven Xbox Cloud Gaming, Luna doesn’t do much to stand out. It has some uses for very specific audiences and situations, but that isn’t enough to justify a monthly subscription for most people.”

Although we don’t think this is an amazing service, it’s still worth checking out for Samsung Gaming Hub users if they have an Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon Prime members can access a few games on Amazon Luna, free of charge, each month, so they’ll always have something to play. Throughout August, Amazon Prime members can play Control: Ultimate Edition, Steel Assault, a remake of Myst, and Garfield Kart: Furious Racing for free.

Samsung Gaming Hub is available now on 2022 Smart TVs at the BU8000 model and above and Samsung’s Smart Monitors Series. 

