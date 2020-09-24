The developers of the viral online multiplayer game, Among Us, are canceling its sequel to focus all of their resources instead on improving the original. In a blog post, InnerSloth wrote that the unexpected surge in Among Us’ popularity has made the studio reconsider its plans and abandon Among Us 2, which was announced just over a month ago.

InnerSloth adds that it will bring all of the features it had in the works for the sequel to Among Us 1. More importantly, since Among Us 1 is technically more than two years old, its outdated codebase has been unable to keep up the soaring number of players as well as support new-gen content, and to fix that, the developers say they will be reworking several parts of the game’s core.

“The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content,” InnerSloth wrote in the blog post. “However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1.”

InnerSloth also shared which improvements it’s prioritizing at the moment for the next couple of updates. Among Us 1 will soon get a new Henry Stickmin themed stage, better and more reliable servers, support for colorblind users (which means more color options), and a friends account system.

Among Us is a social deduction game where your job is to work with a team to identify imposters — which despite being available for over two years — only recently went viral when a series of Twitch streamers picked it up. At the time of writing, Among Us is the second-most popular game on Steam with over 325,000 active players and the leading stream channel on Twitch hosting more than 330,000 viewers. In comparison, last month when InnerSloth announced the sequel, Among Us 1 had just a little over 70,000 players. Among Us is available for Windows PCs, Android, and iOS.

