Anno 117: Pax Romana awakened the city building fanatic in me

For the 110 people working on Anno 117: Pax Romana, the upcoming city-builder from Ubisoft Mainz, every game in the franchise has led to its Winter 2025 release.

The Anno series has had some hits and misses — its most recent game, 2019’s 1800, is widely considered one of its best, while future-focused titles 2205 and 2070 had mixed results. But Pax Romana has something for die-hard tactics players, beauty builders, and even newcomers like me: the franchise’s first-ever simultaneous release on PC and console, the reintroduction of land combat, the promise of finally bringing Anno to Rome, and major updates to existing game systems.

Some team members have worked on the series for 10, 15, or 20 years, know exactly what diehard Anno fans want (prettier palettes that take advantage of improved graphics, a greater variety of choice, more robust gameplay systems, and diegetic moments of hilarious catastrophe), and are determined to deliver.

I travelled to Rome to be one of the first people in the world to go hands-on with Anno 117: Pax Romana and chat with creative director Manuel Reinher and game director Jan Dungel, emerging from the experience thoroughly jet-lagged and with a newfound appreciation for the series and the genre. Andiamo!

A new Anno

Anno 117: Pax Romana is the first game in the series since the beloved 1800, which was set during the Industrial Revolution. It’s also the series’ biggest historical leap backwards. The team didn’t want to set the next Anno game during the bloody, war-fueled throes of the Roman Empire, but during the height of a 200-year-long period of peace and prosperity.

“Our fans have asked for this for a very long time,” Reinher tells Digital Trends. “The power of Rome, it’s a very appealing setting, but we struggled because with Rome there’s a certain fantasy that is well-delivered, and delivered so often people have a certain expectation … We found Pax Romana is the playground for us, it ticked all the boxes. It’s almost 200 years of stability in the empire, peak growth … and it’s a good fit because conflict is not the core of the Anno experience.”

In Anno 117, you’ll play as a freshly appointed Roman governor in Latium, a province close to the center of the Empire, tasked with upholding that aforementioned peace and prosperity. Will you govern with an iron fist and hope that fear keeps the peace, or show empathy and kindness and pray to one of your chosen Gods that rival governors don’t step on your exposed toes?

And then there’s Albion, the fog-covered Celtic lands where no “civilized” Roman dares tread lest they face the ire of the strange, savage locales. You can go there, as well (though I didn’t get to that during my hands-on), and decide what to do with the land and its people.

Anno 117: Pax Romana hopes to offer players deeper, more meaningful choices than any other game in the franchise. A massive discovery tree, with over 150 “discoveries” divided into three main categories (economy, civic, and military), will help “soften the linearity” players may have felt in previous titles.

Researching improved storage capacities can help you store more product to trade with neighboring provinces, while civic research allows you to explore different religions, or build new public buildings. And you won’t be locked to a certain branch on this discovery tree, you’re free to research paved roads, or learn Latin, or beef up your military presence.

Like any Anno game, 117: Pax Romana is centered around economic simulation with some traditional city builder mechanics and 4X strategy features sprinkled in. But 117 is bringing back a controversial feature players haven’t seen in the franchise in a very long time: land combat.

The team is pretty close-lipped about it during our preview, but confirmed Anno 117: Pax Romana will have both land and naval combat, with more depth when it comes to integrating the two, and the promise that only big, powerful cities can have a thriving military. But don’t fret — Anno is not a war sim franchise, and the team considers land combat to be “another choice, another tool.” Diplomacy could be your vibe, rather than wielding steel.

Aside from gameplay features, the team wants 117 to be the “most beautiful builder gamer, period.” There’s a new day and night cycle that elicits some big “ooohh” moments, like when the flickering fires of the lucernae come alive as the sun sets, or when burgeoning cities are cut through with gorgeous lavender fields. The added ability to create curved roads allows for more freedom in city layouts, and the team’s attention to detail can be found in every pixel, from the waves breaking around a sailing ship to grain crops shifting softly in the wind.

Ubisoft is excited to show people how multicultural ancient Rome was, how it pulled inspiration and even religions from Celtic and Egyptian lands, and how the expansion of the empire led to cultural exchange. “Religious ideas, technologies, resources, they travel from one province to the other,” Reinher explains.

This ancient melting pot helped stabilize the empire. “People are surprised by that fact … This happened 2,000 years ago. Ideas travelled like this, and it’s a fascinating story that breaks the boundaries of what we all have in our minds when we think about such an economic empire.”

Roman onboarding

Ubisoft Mainz promises Anno: 117 Pax Romana’s gameplay experience is for both newcomers and old heads alike, thanks to an improved onboarding system.

“Anno can be quite complex, but it’s rewarding step-by-step,” Dungel says. “You don’t need to completely understand the universe to enjoy [the games].”

To describe sitting down to play an Anno game for the first time while surrounded by the cold stone walls of an ancient Romane estate as “surreal” wouldn’t do it justice. Overwhelmed by the game’s systems and in awe of the Horti Sallustiani (the gardens of Sallust), I worry I won’t be able to create an Empire my ancestors would be proud of. I consider lingering around the craft services table and eat as much olive bread (a staple of the Romane diet) to avoid embarrassing myself. But I have a job to do, and gawking at the marble structure soaring overhead won’t do me any good.

So I sit down, load in, and am immediately tasked with placing my governor’s villa somewhere on this newfound island that’s far enough inland to avoid getting attacked by coastal invaders, but central enough that it can easily connect to warehouses and other important commerce buildings.

An in-game pop-up urges me to ensure that my villa is connected to another important building, but fails to tell me I have to build that second structure. I glance around, helpless, until someone comes over and walks me through it, just for me to immediately get stuck again because I can’t see a missing pixel of road that means the buildings were technically still not connected.

I let out a grunt of frustration. I am jetlagged and my brain is functioning at its lowest possible capacity. I need more olive bread.

Soon enough, my Italian ancestors smile upon me. I start to get the hang of things after my little roadblock (teehee). I build a sawmill in the center of a forest to ensure we have a steady supply of wood, and place a collection of houses for my lowest class working folks probably a bit too close to the governor’s house for a man of his stature’s liking (I believe in solidarity across classes in my ancient Rome). I ring the workers’ homes with purple wildflowers, place a tavern and a market close enough to their quarters so that they buff everyone who lives there (which helps you earn more money faster), and send my sole ship out to treaty with a neighboring isle.

“[Building Anno 117] was a little bit challenging, because we have very different audiences,” Dungel admits. “Some people want to collaborate, they are super hardcore, they want to value share and network, but some people are more casual. For the first time, we decided we would try to find a way to please both of these groups, not make it less deep and less complex, but give an option for people who want to go more casual. That’s why you don’t have to deliver all the needs [requirements for every population tier that must be filled in order to progress] … you don’t have to immediately go to another province.”

Though I stumble at first, after about 1.5 hours of playtime, I have a tier 3 city sprawling out before my eyes, complete with soap production, ship-building, tunic and sandal makers, tilers, and a temple to worship our chosen goddess, Ceres, who helps boost our farms’ output. There’s a plethora of emergency services, including doctors, Vigiles Urbani (basically Rome’s NYPD), and firefighters, the last of whom successfully snuff out a fire that starts near my sheep pasture. I even have a massive new ship that can carry far more cargo than the one I started with.

But my city is net negative, and losing money fast. I get a loan, then another, then another, and then I start to panic. Despite my efforts, there just aren’t enough people to produce my much-needed products (the pretty lady on a neighboring island really wants tunics), or enough raw material for the people to form into something usable for the empire. I need to build more homes to get more able-bodied workers, but I don’t have enough lumber, and my island is looking more and more like a desert every minute.

Even the Anno experts next to me are struggling with their financials. “I can’t take another loan,” one player bemoans.

Before I can right my ship, the hands-on is over. I had just gotten my negative income out of the triple digits and was in the process of conquering another island that had some crucial resources (olives, mackerel), when we were given a times-up signal.

“I was getting the hang of it!” I protest. “I just need more plebeians!” The Ubisoft dev who pulled me from the depths of dirt road despair two hours earlier laughs. He has just seen a new city builder player be born before his eyes.

Anno 117: Pax Romana releases later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.