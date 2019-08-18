Gaming

Apple Arcade early access program now underway with Apple employees

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Apple Arcade early access program is currently ongoing, with Apple employees tapped to provide feedback on the video game subscription service.

Apple Arcade was unveiled earlier this year, promising gamers unlimited access to a wide variety of games for a monthly subscription fee. After downloading the games, they will be available for offline play.

While its release date remains unknown beyond the vague range of fall this year, Apple has already started internal testing for the service among its employees.

The Apple Arcade early access program, according to 9to5Mac, is not free for Apple staff though. Internal testers are being charged a subscription fee of $0.49 per month after a one-month free trial. The testing program will end with the release of iOS 13, which is expected in mid-September. This may also be when the service goes live for the public.

9to5Mac was able to gain access to Apple Arcade on the Mac App Store, bringing up a welcome page that will likely look similar to the final product.

apple arcade internal testing test

The landing page offers access to a free one-month trial, which will also likely be found in the service once it is released to the general public. The $0.49 subscription fee, of course, will change, though the final price for an Apple Arcade subscription remains unknown.

After signing up for the trial or subscription, a new page will show up that contains featured games. Downloading games on Apple Arcade works just like on the App Store, according to 9to5Mac, with each listing containing information such as age rating, genre, and size. Most of the titles currently available for testing are marked as in-development builds though, as developers continue to work on them in preparation for the public launch of the service.

Apple Arcade, which will feature support for the controllers of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, is reportedly supported by investments worth more than $500 million, revealing a large commitment from Apple. In comparison, the budget for the initial roster of shows for Apple TV Plus is $1 billion. Apple is also said to be offering incentives to developers if they make games that are Apple Arcade exclusives for mobile platforms.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Up Next

Walmart cuts prices for Google Nest smart speakers and displays for Labor Day
ditto apple tv airplay android multiple sender
Home Theater

Ditto lets you watch up to four sources of video at once on an Apple TV

Apple TV's screen mirroring feature is very handy, but also very limited. You can only mirror Apple devices and only one at a time. A new version of Squirrel's Ditto app for tvOS eliminates these restrictions.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how much is apple music 2 on android
Music

Apple Music offers a few subscription options. We break them down here

Competition for music streaming apps is quickly dwindling with giants like Apple Music and Spotify dominating most of the market? But how much does Apple Music cost and what does a subscription to the music-streaming platform entail?
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV+ : Everything we know about Apple’s Netflix-style streaming service

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing for its streaming service Apple TV+, and now we know some details about where and when we'll be able to see it. Here's everything we know about Apple TV+ so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
apple showtime plus copycat tv header
Home Theater

Everything coming to Apple TV+ that we know about so far

Here's everything we know is coming to Apple TV+, Apple's subscription video service, which already has an impressive lineup of original series and films in the works from some of Hollywood's biggest names.
Posted By Rick Marshall
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Rainbow Six: Siege
Gaming

Police warn Raleigh locals of military cosplay at Rainbow Six Siege tournament

This weekend's Rainbow Six Siege Major esports tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, prompted the local police to give residents a heads-up about cosplayers, who could come to the convention center in fake military cosplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 Slim: How do the revised consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

From the very best to the worst, here are all the Pokémon games ranked

With Pokémon Sword and Shield en route to Nintendo Switch later this year, we decided to rank the first seven generations of Pokémon games from best to worst. Which generation made us want to catch 'em all the most?
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

Nintendo is reportedly trading revised Switch console for older model for free

If you recently bought a Nintendo Switch, you may be eligible for a free exchange for a revised model with better battery life. The revised Nintendo Switch nearly doubles the battery life thanks to a new processor.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite week 1 challenges fortnite sky platforms
Gaming

Fortnite

Fortnite from Epic Games first arrived on PC as an early access game in 2017. Featuring a mode called Save the World, players could jump online with a group of friends to collect resources, build structures, and defend against waves of…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll