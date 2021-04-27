  1. Gaming

PlayStation April State of Play stream: How to watch and what to expect

By

Continuing with its digital format, Sony is airing yet another PlayStation State of Play stream this week. Sony first utilized the State of Play digital format prior to the release of the PS5 and has done so ever since, giving its audience snappy videos that showcase the future of PlayStation. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming digital event, including its showtime, where to watch, and what to expect.

When is the PlayStation State of Play stream?

This week’s PlayStation State of Play will air at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 29. This is on par with what Sony has done in the past, as its State of Play events usually air on a weekday afternoon. It’s expected to last at least 15 minutes.

Where can I watch the PlayStation State of Play stream?

The upcoming State of Play will air across the PlayStation YouTube channel as well as on Twitch. Both will feature identical streams, so viewers can choose either platform to enjoy the show.

What will be shown during the State of Play?

We know for a fact that the State of Play will focus on the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is coming to PS5 on June 11. According to Sony, the State of Play will feature 15 minutes of Rift Apart gameplay, focusing on the new Lombax character named Rivet. Sony also revealed that “a pair of upcoming indie titles” will make an appearance, though it’s unknown what they will be.

Introducing Rivet!

See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2021

What won’t be shown at the State of Play?

Since the focus will be on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and a couple of indies, the community shouldn’t expect to see any of Sony’s major AAA titles, like the upcoming God of War sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West, or Gran Turismo. Sony has kept expectations in check by letting us know exactly what will be shown during the State of Play.

