 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Arc Raiders is fun, but I’m still doubtful about extraction shooters’ future

By

I had a good time playing Arc Raiders at a preview event. So, why don’t I feel like playing it again at launch?

Arc Raiders is the latest game attempting to stand out in the extraction shooter space. This shooter genre is very hardcore, tasking players with safely finding valuable loot across large levels and extracting before they can be killed. If players do die on a mission, they lose almost everything equipped to their character. It’s a high-risk, high-reward that developers are treating as the next battle royale-like craze. Now, the developers of The Finals, Embark Studios, are entering into the space with Arc Raiders, a game they reworked to become an extraction shooter.

Recommended Videos

In 2025 alone, Exoborne, Marathon, Steel Hunters, and more are competing to become the next big thing. While I’ve enjoyed my time with Arc Raiders just as much as I’ve enjoyed my time with those other titles, I’m not sure if any of the extraction shooters I mentioned are compelling enough to not only take players away from genre stalwarts like Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov, but go mainstream as well.

At a preview event I attended, Arc Raiders was described as a post-post-apocalyptic shooter. People live in underground cities like Speranza, which serves as the main menu hub, while Raiders venture out to the surface to gather lucrative crafting materials and weapons. Arc machines dot the surface and pose a threat to players, though, as do other Raiders. In practice, the core gameplay loop of Arc Raiders closely hews to genre clichés: explore, gather loot, extract, and avoid dying.

Last year, I highlighted how Arc Raiders had changed a lot since its reveal at The Game Awards 2021, and my first hands-on with the game reinforced that notion. While Arc Raiders‘ first trailer showed lots of bombastic firefights against large robots, the extraction shooter version of the game is much slower-paced. Working with my teammates, I had to methodically decide which Arcs and what other players to take on, as one encounter with minimal shots fired could go very wrong with me. There are also giant Arcs to take down, but with my early-game gear, that was an instant death sentence.

Moment to moment, Arc Raiders is an entertaining shooter. The former Battlefield developers at Embark know how to make gunplay feel gratifying. Each weapon has a unique feel, and there’s plenty of room for customization with attachments, which I could discover while exploring. The art direction and core premise of Arc Raiders are pulpy and retro-futuristic in a way I enjoy, and I appreciated how Arc Raiders provides a lot of structure for players with missions to complete and specific resources to track, so players could enhance and maximize their capabilities while in Speranza.

When it comes to the baseline bar a new extraction shooter needs to meet, Arc Raiders passes it swimmingly. But as I continued to play Arc Raiders across this preview event, I came to a realization: I don’t like extraction shooters that much, and many of the current ones on offer don’t have the unique hooks needed to stand out and make a splash in the live service space.

Gameplay from Arc Raiders.
Embark Studios

A core problem with extraction shooters is that the biggest feelings I ever get when playing them are feelings of frustration when I die, not satisfaction when I find something. No moment in an extraction shooter will ever match when I feel when getting a victory royale in a game like Fortnite. Basing your entire game’s structure around being able to lose what you obtain just isn’t appealing from a time investment standpoint. Sure, I can slowly trot around for a few rounds without engaging with anyone to build up my loot stockpile, but there are plenty of other shooters I can boot up and instantly have more fun instead.

Because I’m not particularly fond of that core, I’m looking for extraction shooters that put a distinct twist on the formula. And unfortunately, many of these new ones are failing to do that. Exoborne gets the closest with its weather systems and grappling hook, but for games like Marathon and Arc Raiders, their developers are hoping that world and art direction become the main selling points. But gameplay is king, and if an extraction shooter isn’t offering that many new ideas from that standpoint, why should I play it over Hunt: Showdown or Escape from Tarkov?

In 2025, a live service multiplayer game needs to do a lot more than that to attract my attention. Arc Raiders plays well, but nowadays, new multiplayer games need to feel quite distinct to stand out from the crowd. Arc Raiders was reworked to more intentionally feel like an Escape from Tarkov, though, and I wish there were some more creative gameplay ideas and twists at play. Maybe I’ll be proven wrong and Arc Raiders becomes the new baseline for the extraction shooter genre, but at this point, I’m looking for more than just a baseline to be hit.

Tech Test 2 for Arc Raiders will take place between April 30 and May 4. A full release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S is slated for sometime later this year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
A former Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese now reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
I swapped my camera for a game controller, and became a better photographer 
DT OuttaFocus: I swapped my camera for a game controller, and became a better photographer 

I don’t trust my photographic instincts, and my life doesn’t always afford me the time to go out and hone them and experiment with my camera. If you have a similar problem, I may have found a way around all this. It requires nothing more than sitting in your living room holding a video game controller. It’s a game called Lushfoil Photography Sim, and it’s like a set of training wheels for your camera. 

How does it help? 

Read more
Paranormal puzzle game Ghost Town is a step forward for VR
A man shines a light in a dark room in Ghost Town

My favorite thing about following the video game industry closely as part of my job is seeing how much it evolves over time. It’s a joy to see something like mobile games grow from playing Snake on my phone to console-quality games. And it’s similarly rewarding to follow a studio from its debut game to its bigger, more ambitious projects decades later. Ghost Town lets me see both of those evolutions play out at once.

The new VR puzzle game is the latest project by Fireproof Games. If you’ve played a lot of mobile games over the years, you may recognize that name as the developer behind The Room, an excellent series of moody escape room games. After four hits on mobile, Fireproof would expand its skillset with 2020’s The Room VR: A Dark Matter, a must-have VR game that showed how much more the studio could do. Five years later, Fireproof has raised the bar for both itself and VR gaming at large again with Ghost Town.

Read more
You Asked: Nintendo Switch 2, Best Android Phones, and OLED Upgrades
You Asked Ep. 88: Switch 2, Android, & OLED

On today’s You Asked: What's up with the Nintendo Switch 2? We answer some of your burning questions as preorders are officially underway. In terms of mobile and phone tech, what Android comes most recommended by our Digital Trends expert, and is upgrading your OLED TV worth it for the latest anti-reflective coating?
Nintendo Switch 2 Questions with Giovanni Colantonio
A couple of weeks ago, we posted our first hands-on impressions of the Nintendo Switch 2. I got to attend the first-ever hands-on event for the console, played about 11 games, and now I’m here to answer your biggest questions.

Question from @kennethcheung4938: We haven’t seen much of the new OS yet—is it similar to the original Switch OS, or is it a full overhaul? If it’s the latter, will we still be able to play games from outside our native region? For example, if I have a U.S. Switch, can I buy physical game cartridges in Japan and still play them in English?

Read more