‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ will soon offer New Game+ mode

Last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins doubled down on the series’ role-playing elements with a new leveling system as well as a major overhaul to combat, and another change coming in the future will give dedicated players more options with their carefully customized characters: A New Game+ mode.

The news was shared by Ubisoft community manager Dominik Voigt on the game’s Reddit page. Voigt didn’t give a timetable for when the feature would be added, but said more information would be available “soon.”

New Game+ is common in open-ended games, giving players the ability to restart the story while retaining their weapons and abilities from a previous save file. It hasn’t been a staple of past Assassin’s Creed games, which typically tied certain pieces of gear or abilities to key moments in the story. Assassin’s Creed Origins, however, uses a looser structure often centered on side missions and improving protagonist Bayek’s level before moving forward in the story, so it seems like the perfect fit.

It isn’t just role-playing fans who are getting content made for them in Assassin’s Creed, however. On February 20, a free update will add “Discovery Mode,” which removes all combat and allows players to explore ancient Egypt and learn about its history. The mode allows you to pick a character from history as they’re guided on a museum-like tour, and it includes real-world images and additional text to give players more information on what they’re seeing.

Assassin’s Creed Origins‘ first expansion, The Hidden Ones, was made available on January 23, and it has received good reviews from critics and fans alike — though it has been criticized by some for being too close to the original game.

The second expansion, also included as part of the season pass, is The Curse of the Pharaohs. In contrast to the (mostly) realistic tone of the main game, the expansion will focus on Egyptian mythology and will have Bayek battle against “undead pharaohs and famed Egyptian monsters,” which we got a taste of during a drug trip sequence in the campaign. It will be available this March.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.