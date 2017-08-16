Asus jump-starts latest line of gaming monitors with new Strix model

Why it matters to you This new monitor from Asus is perfect for any gamer who likes to combine crisp, clear visuals with a certain sense of flair.

Asus has detailed a new 27-inch monitor as part of its ROG line of gamer-centric hardware, which was unveiled at an event in Berlin, Germany earlier this year. The Strix XG27VQ display combines top-tier performance at high resolutions with an arresting physical design, with all the cosmetic bells and whistles that we’ve come to expect from this particular range of products.

The 1800R curved monitor boasts a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, support for FreeSync, and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, according to a report from Hexus. However, the thing that really makes this particular display stand out is its appearance, which leans in to the bright lights and dramatic color schemes that typify gaming hardware.

While the front of the monitor wisely puts the focus on what’s on screen, with only a slim bezel to distract from whatever’s being displayed, its reverse has a few more design flourishes. For one, the plastic backing has some textured areas that bear a vaguely Mayan influence.

There’s also one of Asus’ proprietary Aura RGB lighting zones circling the connection between the screen and the stand. The underside of the monitor also features an LED lighting system, but instead of emitting light outward it projects an image down onto the surface it’s resting on.

This is an interesting effect, and users have the capability to customize how the projection looks by switching out the three silhouette stencils that are provided. Two are based on ROG brand imagery, but there’s also a blank one for anyone who wants something truly personal — which is pretty handy if you’re looking to rep your eSports team at an event.

The monitor also supports some of Asus’ exclusive homegrown technologies, like GamePlus, GameVisual, and its eye fatigue mitigation software.

The Strix XG27VQ is expected to start a whole new range of monitors aimed at gamers from Asus, which will be known as the XG line. This particular model was previously seen at Computex 2017 alongside a 32-inch, 21:9 curved monitor known as the XG32VQ – but details on when that display will be made available haven’t yet been released.

However, Asus has confirmed that the XG27VQ will launch on September 4, and that it’s set to retail at a price of 410 euros (~$525).