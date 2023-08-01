Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops: How to earn the Camp Clothing Set

We're so very close to the launch of Baldur's Gate 3, but as excited as you might be to play it for yourself, you might want to break away for just a few hours to watch some Twitch streamers play first. Larian is teaming up with select streamers to give some exclusive rewards to viewers who watch the game, and you don't want to be left out of the fun. If you're not a regular Twitch viewer or don't know how the process will work getting rewards on Larian's launcher, here's everything you need to know about how to earn the exclusive Camp Clothing Set for your character in Baldur's Gate 3.

Difficulty Easy Duration 2 hours What You Need Larian Games account

Twitch account

How to connect your Larian Games account to Twitch

In order for the Larian Games launcher to confirm your Twitch stream watch time and reward you with the proper loot, you're going to have to link your accounts. This is a quick and easy process, although the menus to make the connection aren't exactly front-and-center in either platform's UI.

Step 1: Log in to your Larian Games account on a web browser.

Step 2: In your account, select Connected Accounts and then select Twitch.

Step 3: Click through the following prompts that will take you to Twitch. You'll be asked to log in to Twitch if you aren't already. When prompted to connect the accounts, click Authorize.

How to earn and redeem Twitch Drops

Now that your account is linked, you simply need to watch any of the available streamers with drops enabled. You'll need to watch the stream for at least two hours total to earn the rewards. You can check the progress of any Twitch Drop to see how long you've been watching.

Once you've watched a stream for the required amount of time, you just need to click Redeem on this page next to your earned loot, and it will become available to you in-game shortly.

What loot can I earn right now?

The Twitch drops for Baldur's Gate 3 will run from August 3 at 9 a.m. PT until August 17 at 9 a.m. PT. No matter when you watch during that time, so long as you accumulate two hours worth of view time on a drop enabled stream, you will earn the Camp Clothing Set. This set includes:

The Chatterbox's Tabard

Streamhopper Loafers

Periwinkle Undergarments

Channeler's Trunks

