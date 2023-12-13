 Skip to main content
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: how to complete Bad Signal

Jesse Lennox
By

Once Season 1 hit in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, a new Act was added for players to dive back into the undead masses to complete more missions. Since this Act takes place after all the prior ones, it’s only natural that it puts players to the test.

The first mission in Act 4 is Bad Signal, which brings you to a new area that is more deadly than even the highest threat-level zones. If you’re struggling to survive this mission, we’ll give you clear instructions on how to complete Bad Signal.

Bad Signal guide

A triangle stone with a portal inside.
Activision

Once you’ve selected the Bad Signal mission in the main menu and dropped into the game, you will have a special symbol placed on your map. Take note of it and make your way toward it. When you arrive, you will see that you have been led to a rift you can interact with. If you’re on a squad, a vote will trigger that needs to pass to start the real mission.

This rift transports you to the brand new Dark Aether zone, where your objective is to activate and fill four seals around the area. You fill them by killing enough zombies near them to fill up their respective meters.

A soldier approaching a stone pillar in Modern Warfare 3 zombies.
Activision

The seals will be marked on your HUD and appear like small stone spires on pedestals. One of your squad mates must interact with it to activate it and create a ring of fire around it. This ring is the zone you must kill zombies within in order for them to count towards filling up the meter that will eventually break this seal. Because the zombies in this area are so strong, we highly recommend sticking together and doing each seal one at a time rather than splitting up and attempting to activate and destroy multiple at once.

A giant zombie worm in Modern Warfare 3 zombies.
Activision

Once you’ve filled all four, your goal will be to leave the Dark Aether; however, that doesn’t go according to plan. As soon as you approach the exit portal Gorm’gant, a giant boss worm will spawn that you need to take out. You’ll notice purple spots all around its tube-like body. Focus fire on those spots to damage it and keep your distance to avoid damage. Once you kill it, the mission will be complete.

