  1. Gaming

Fortnite collaborates with Balenciaga amid cultural appropriation controversy

By

Epic Games announced that a new fashion collaboration with Balenciaga is coming to Fortnite, its hugely popular battle royale game. The new drop dresses four Fortnite original characters in new Balenciaga clothing. However, the timing appears to be a little strange given Balenciaga’s current cultural appropriation controversy and Fortnite‘s recent Martin Luther King Jr. event.

Fortnite is well-known for bringing any and everything that it can into its metaverse. From Ferraris and Ariana Grande to Thanos and Superman, it’s not surprising to see a major fashion brand pop up in the item. The collaboration features new outfits, back bling, and cosmetics based on the brand. Fortnite has added a community-made hub where players can enter a virtual Balenciaga store.

A characetr in Balenciaga clothing dances in Fortnite.

The Balenciaga collaboration comes only weeks after the game’s Martin Luther King Jr. March Through Time event, which smacks of poor timing. Balenciaga recently came under fire for releasing a pair of sweatpants that spurred accusations of cultural appropriation. Marquita Gammage, professor of Africana Studies at California State University, Northridge, told CNN that these pants, modeled after the sagging trend, are an exploitation of “Black culture, with the hopes of securing major profits.”

Sagging pants have often been used to criminalize Black Americans. The fact that the item was sold at $1,190 and dubbed “high-end fashion” drew wide criticism from those who saw it as an act of cultural appropriation.

Fortnite heavily promoted its March Through Time event, which strove to educate its young players about the Civil Rights Movement. However, hard decisions have to be made if corporations are going to take steps to show support for POC communities. Those decisions can include reassessing relationships with brands like Balenciaga.

Editors' Recommendations

These studios, not Quantic Dream, should make a new Star Wars game

A Sith lord in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer.

Surface Pro 8: Everything we know about Microsoft’s next flagship 2-in-1

The outline of a Surface device in a Microsoft promotion.

The best Tales games, ranked from best to worst

How to delete your Netflix viewing history

netflix composite

Tales of Arise beginner’s guide

The tales of Arise party ready to fight.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania preview: New monkeys, old tricks

Aiai rolls along a map while wearing his classic skin.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Nvidia DLSS is bigger than ever and primed for the Windows 11 launch

Nvidia DLSS showcase.

Microsoft Fall 2021 Surface Event: Everything we expect

The outline of a Surface device in a Microsoft promotion.

Fortnite season 8 punchcards: A list of this season’s quests

Four characters overlooking crashed ship in Fortnite.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Faster charging confirmed for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 camera module.

DDR5 vs. DDR4 RAM: Is DDR5 worth it?

Curcial Ballistix Max DDR4 5100MHz kit being installed.