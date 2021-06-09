NFL team the Baltimore Ravens have launched a new esports program. The Ravens Gaming League allows fans to compete in tournaments beginning in June.

The Ravens will become an official esports tournament provider thanks to a multiyear partnership with the Esports Entertainment Group. The EEG will operate the Ravens’ upcoming esports tournaments via its Esports Gaming League platform, which is used to host several pro-level events.

“We are excited to launch this new initiative and explore the benefits for our fans,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs says in a blog post. “The gaming and esports industry offer unique opportunities to engage with our fan base, in addition to Ravens players who have shown interest in gaming and esports.”

For its first foray into esports, the Ravens Gaming League will host a tournament in Fortnite, which runs from June 25-27. Fans can register to compete and the first 500 players will receive a Ravens headband. The winner of the tournament will get $500, a VIP game experience, and the opportunity to play Fortnite against a current Ravens player. Fans can currently register for the event on the Ravens’ website.

The team will hold a second tournament later this summer in Madden NFL 22.

The Ravens aren’t the first NFL team to go all in on esports. Last December, the Philidelphia Eagles became the first football team to launch an esports initiative. That was also a partnership with EEG and its tournament platform, so it certainly seems like more teams may follow suit.

