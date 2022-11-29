Sony has officially launched PlayStation Tournaments on the PS5 today. The company announced the launch of the new esports feature in a blog post published this morning following three months of beta testing.

To kick off the feature’s debut, Sony is allowing both PS5 and PS4 players to participate in the PlayStation Tournaments: Win-A-Thon. In this tournament, players can win as many times as they can to improve their rankings on the leaderboard and win prizes including, but not limited to cash. The competition is scheduled from December 1 through January 31, 2023.

The signup process for the Win-A-Thon and eligible titles varies depending on the console you own. If you have the PS5, you can see specially marked tournament cards for eligible games from the Game Hub and press the Register button to enter and review the tournament ruleset in the pop-up window. Once you agree to the terms, press the Join Now button on the card. If you have the PS4, you need to go to the Events tab from the PS4 home screen, select Tournaments on the left side, pick one the participating games, hit the Register button on the to-left, and follow on-screen instructions to link your PSN account with ESL Gaming to complete the registration process.

Only three games are eligible for the Win-A-Thon on the PS5: Guilty Gear: Strive, FIFA 23, and NBA 2K23. The eligible PS4 games include the aforementioned titles, as well as BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat 11, Soul Caliber VI, Dragon Ball FighterZ, DNF Duel, Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r], FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, and Madden 23. Guilty Gear: Strive players who rank in the top 64 on their regional leaderboard will qualify to compete in a themed Win-A-Thon Final to vie for additional cash prizing.

For more information on the prizes you can win depending on where you rank, go to PlayStation’s Competition Center page.

