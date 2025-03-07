 Skip to main content
The best hero shooters on PC

Two characters face off at close range in Apex Legends.
Respawn Entertainment

The best PC games come in all genres, but there’s no doubt that FPS games on PC are especially popular. Counter-Strike 2 alone is constantly at the top of Steam’s most played games list, overtaking even the most popular MMORPGs and free games. Within the larger FPS genre, hero shooters are especially beloved. These games combine some RPG elements by giving each character some unique traits and abilities to spice up the normal gunplay. While Overwatch popularized the genre almost a decade ago, tons of excellent hero shooters have come out since that refined and tweaked the formula in fantastic ways. Plus, with most being cross-platform games, you can even play against console players. These are the best hero shooters you can play today on PC.

Don’t forget that there are plenty of upcoming PC games that might be the next big hero shooter.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
79%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher
Ubisoft Entertainment
Release
December 01, 2015
Most hero shooters don’t take the realistic approach, but Rainbow Six Siege smartly incorporates distinct operators with simulation-level gunplay and destruction. Each operator has their own loadouts and stats, but also gadgets to use either in offense or defense. These range from simple things like setting up bear traps or cameras to breaching charges and thermal grenades. Between the huge number of operators that all have different abilities you need to learn and watch out for, the destructable environments, and lightning-fast time to kill, Siege demands that you stay on your toes and proceed slowly and cautiously in every map. But once the action kicks off, it will send your adrenaline to the moon.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Launch Trailer (Official)
Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2
83%
Platforms
PlayStation 3, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox 360
Genre
Shooter
Developer
Valve
Publisher
Valve, Electronic Arts
Release
October 10, 2007
Team Fortress 2 was a hero shooter before we even came up with the term. Despite its age, it has remained perfectly balanced thanks to the fact that it has stuck to its core nine classes and never made major changes to the meta. The stylized graphics and comedic tone of the entire game also keeps it somewhat timeless. Mechanically, it is diverse and allows for a ton of player expression within the different classes. None are overpowered, and none are too weak, but you need to learn how to best utilize your tools given the map and team composition. This is also one of the few hero shooters that is just as fun to play casually as it is competitively. While official support has slowed to a crawl, community maps and modes are easily accessible and can be just as good as the official content.
Meet the Heavy

Valorant

Valorant
74%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Riot Games
Publisher
Riot Games
Release
June 02, 2020

We mentioned Counter-Strike as easily the most popular FPS on PC, but that is strictly not a hero shooter. Valorant is what Counter-Strike 2 would look like if it did bring in unique heroes, and the result is exactly as good as you would hope. This game comes from Riot Games, makers of League of Legends, so they know a thing or two about balancing characters. The format is almost identical to CS where you purchase weapons, armor, and gear at the start of a round and then either need to attack or defend different points with an explosive. You die just as fast, but can use different active and passive skills to turn the tides of a round. That new wrinkle is just enough to make it feel fresh if you’ve spent the past decade playing CS without lowering the skill ceiling.

The Round // Gameplay Preview - VALORANT

Apex Legends

Apex Legends
76%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Respawn Entertainment
Publisher
Electronic Arts
Release
February 04, 2019
So many hero shooters stick to round-based objective game modes, but why not a battle royale? Apex Legends answers that question and is still the market leader in that niche. There are multiple modes now, but the core game sets you up in squads of three Legends spread across the assault, skirmishers, recon, controller, and support classes. Each comes with two active and one passive ability that are strong but not meant to be game changers. Mastering the fluid movement systems, nailing your aim, and gearing up with stronger loot are just as important as knowing the best time and place to use your skills. Teamwork is especially essential in Apex Legends, making it the perfect free PC game to play with your friends.
Apex Legends Official Launch Trailer

Quake Champions

Quake Champions
72%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre
Shooter
Developer
id Software
Publisher
Bethesda Softworks
Release
August 18, 2022
The oldest style of shooter is the arena shooter. Quake Arena is still built on the bones of the original Quake design, but with a bit of hero shooter flair added on top. The game is still fast, brutal, and arcade-y, but now you have more than just the weapons you find on the map to rely on. Each character has active and passive abilities, like a grappling hook and the ability to see enemies through walls. Because movement is so fast, you will need to master these abilities and treat them as options rather than your primary tools since aim and map awareness is still the most important factors.
Quake Champions: E3 2016 Reveal Trailer

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals
75%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter
Developer
NetEase Games
Publisher
NetEase Games, Marvel Games
Release
December 06, 2024
It was only a matter of time before a game took the “hero” part of hero shooters seriously. At first, many called Marvel Rivals an Overwatch clone because of how many abilities functioned and how the UI looked, which is fair. On the other hand, the third-person perspective and cast of iconic and deep-cut Marvel characters are more unique than we thought. It uses the same game modes you’ve seen in other hero shooters, mainly cart pushing and point capturing, but they’re tried and true modes that still work here. Why it has caught on so much is that the roster is so large that there’s bound to be at least one character you know and love to play as, and there are more ways to contribute to a team than just being a crackshot.
Marvel Rivals | Official Announcement Trailer

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2
69%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter
Developer
Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher
Blizzard Entertainment
Release
August 10, 2023
A lot of people have given up on Overwatch 2, but the truth is it is still going strong and has been slowly improving since it was relauched. What never changed was the polish and fun factor the game has had since it started. At this point, the roster of all original characters is massive. That is somewhat of a negative for competitive players since the balance is always in flux, but the average player can simply enjoy the huge range of different styles. There is always something new to unlock, a new game mode to try out, or a season of ranks to work your way up through. Even though almost every other game on this list has come out since, Overwatch 2 still has something special that none of them has been able to perfectly recreate or surpass.
Overwatch 2 Announce Cinematic | “Zero Hour”

