As video games continue to evolve and mature, it can sometimes be difficult to find a fun, family-friendly PC game. Fast-paced shooters and brooding RPGs have dominated the spotlight as of late, but that doesn’t mean lighthearted adventures have completely vanished from the marketplace. In fact, there are hundreds of highly rated, family-friendly titles that everyone can enjoy.

From Minecraft and Fortnite to Planet Zoo and more, here are the 10 best PC games for kids. Whether you’re looking for an educational simulation or an outlet for creativity, these popular video games are bound to be a hit with kids of all ages.

Minecraft Trailer 84 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Adventure, Arcade Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Release November 18, 2011 Mojang’s masterpiece isn’t just incredibly popular — it’s also one of the best games for players of all ages. Diving into cave systems and encountering skeletons is a bit spooky, but its blocky graphics and lighthearted demeanor allow it to always remain kid-friendly. When you’re not exploring its vast, procedurally generated world, you’ll be able to build your own house, farm, castle, or whatever else your heart desires. There’s also a robust crafting system that lets you turn natural resources into a variety of weapons and gear to help you on your adventures. Read less Read more

Stardew Valley Trailer 87 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Indie Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Games Release February 26, 2016 With adorable graphics, a free-form storyline, and heaps of content, Stardew Valley continues to stand as one of the best indie games around, and years’ worth of updates have only made it better with time. Tasked with restoring an old farmhouse, you’ll spend your first few hours performing menial tasks such as clearing debris from your fields and collecting various resources for cash. Later, however, you’ll be taking part in town festivals, delving deep into dungeons in search of treasures, and getting to know your fellow townsfolk. Read less Read more

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Trailer 85 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Toys for Bob Publisher Activision Release November 13, 2018 Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a remaster of the iconic games from decades ago. The first three installments are included in the Reignited Trilogy, which offers bold new graphics and plenty of quality-of-life improvements. Some of its side quests are a bit challenging, but the main story should be approachable enough for the entire family. And despite launching years ago, the 3D platform has held up surprisingly well and is a must-play for fans of the genre. Read less Read more

Fortnite Trailer 68 % 4/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Strategy Developer Epic Games Publisher Epic Games Release July 25, 2017 Easy to learn, but hard to master, Fortnite is one of the most approachable games around. From Marvel and DC to Marshmello and the NFL, Fortnite has seen a wild number of collaborations that give it wide appeal. It’s easy for everyone to learn the basics too, and you can quickly climb into the top 25 players of each round just by biding time and hiding. If your youngster wants to get adventurous, they can try their hand at its robust crafting mechanics, giving them the ability to build shelters, ramps, or other structures to help climb their way to victory. Read our full Fortnite review Read less Read more

Minecraft Dungeons Trailer 68 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Mojang Studios Release May 26, 2020 Another entry on our list, another Minecraft title. Much like its older sibling, Minecraft Dungeon offers a blocky, kid-friendly adventure that’s easy for anyone to appreciate. This time around, however, you’re going on a top-down journey. You’ll be fighting off hordes of enemies like you would in Diablo or Torchlight, although its upgrade paths and collectible weapons are streamlined compared to the competition. If you enjoyed the atmosphere cultivated in Minecraft, you’ll find a lot to love about this action-adventure spinoff. Read less Read more

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer 90 % 3/5 E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Puzzle, Adventure Developer Traveller's Tales Publisher WB Games Release April 05, 2022 The Skywalker Saga has quickly become a must-play Lego experience. Not only does it feature the usual 3D platforming and litany of hidden collectibles, but the game allows you to play through all nine films as you see fit. It also boasts a roster of several hundred playable characters — meaning your fan-favorite character is probably up for grabs. While most games in the Lego franchise are worth a play, The Skywalker Saga is certainly a great place to start. Read our full LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review Read less Read more

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Trailer 77 % 4.5/5 E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S Genre Platform, Sport, Adventure, Indie Developer Mediatonic Publisher Devolver Digital, Epic Games Release August 03, 2020 The battle royale marketplace has quickly become saturated with great games, but Fall Guys stands apart thanks to its unique, combat-free gameplay. You’ll drop into an obstacle course with dozens of other players, each vying to cross the finish line before time runs out. Fall Guys spices things up with a few team-based activities and other events, and regardless of what you’re doing, the action looks great, thanks to adorable graphics and quirky bean-shaped protagonists. It’s not quite as popular as it was when it launched, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in its colorful world. Read our full Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout review Read less Read more

Roblox Trailer 71 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, Xbox One Genre Platform, Simulator, Adventure Developer Roblox Corporation Publisher Roblox Corporation Release September 01, 2006 Roblox isn’t just a game — it’s also game-creation software. You’re free to roam worlds created by other players or build your own, giving it any theme you’d like. Want to build skyscrapers and a dense urban playground? Or would you rather build a sprawling farm, floating islands, or an underwater paradise? The only limit to Roblox is your imagination. Once you’ve built your game, you can jump online to play with friends. You can also visit their own creations, giving Roblox a nearly endless supply of content and infinite replayability. Read less Read more

Sonic Generations Collection Trailer E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Sonic Team Publisher Sega Release November 03, 2011 Sonic has been around for decades, and Sonic Generations was launched to commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary. And by combining old-school 2D gameplay with modern 3D platforming, it served as a great reminder of Sonic’s heritage along with a look at where his future is headed. With approachable gameplay and eye-catching graphics, Sonic Generations is an easy recommendation for players of all ages. Once you wrap up the adventure, be sure to check out our list of the best Sonic games — as there’s plenty more fast-paced action to enjoy. Read less Read more

Planet Zoo Trailer 81 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Simulator, Strategy Developer Frontier Developments Publisher Frontier Developments Release November 05, 2019 Beyond being a great simulation game, Planet Zoo is surprisingly educational. You’ll slowly piece together an award-winning zoo as you build enclosures for polar bears, tigers, snakes, elephants, and everything in between. Along the way, you’ll also learn a ton of information about zoology and conservation. Piecing together a successful habitat involves learning about each animal’s wants and needs, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll walk away from the game with a greater understanding of the natural world and what it takes to care for these impressive creatures. Read less Read more

