As video games continue to evolve and mature, it can sometimes be difficult to find a fun, family-friendly PC game. Fast-paced shooters and brooding RPGs have dominated the spotlight as of late, but that doesn’t mean lighthearted adventures have completely vanished from the marketplace. In fact, there are hundreds of highly rated, family-friendly titles that everyone can enjoy.
From Minecraft and Fortnite to Planet Zoo and more, here are the 10 best PC games for kids. Whether you’re looking for an educational simulation or an outlet for creativity, these popular video games are bound to be a hit with kids of all ages.
Minecraft
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac
Genre Adventure, Arcade
Developer Mojang Studios
Publisher Mojang Studios
Release November 18, 2011
Mojang’s masterpiece isn’t just incredibly popular — it’s also one of the best games for players of all ages. Diving into cave systems and encountering skeletons is a bit spooky, but its blocky graphics and lighthearted demeanor allow it to always remain kid-friendly. When you’re not exploring its vast, procedurally generated world, you’ll be able to build your own house, farm, castle, or whatever else your heart desires. There’s also a robust crafting system that lets you turn natural resources into a variety of weapons and gear to help you on your adventures.
Stardew Valley
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Indie
Developer ConcernedApe
Publisher ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Games
Release February 26, 2016
With adorable graphics, a free-form storyline, and heaps of content, Stardew Valley continues to stand as one of the best indie games around, and years’ worth of updates have only made it better with time. Tasked with restoring an old farmhouse, you’ll spend your first few hours performing menial tasks such as clearing debris from your fields and collecting various resources for cash. Later, however, you’ll be taking part in town festivals, delving deep into dungeons in search of treasures, and getting to know your fellow townsfolk.
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer Toys for Bob
Publisher Activision
Release November 13, 2018
Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a remaster of the iconic games from decades ago. The first three installments are included in the Reignited Trilogy, which offers bold new graphics and plenty of quality-of-life improvements. Some of its side quests are a bit challenging, but the main story should be approachable enough for the entire family. And despite launching years ago, the 3D platform has held up surprisingly well and is a must-play for fans of the genre.
Fortnite
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Strategy
Developer Epic Games
Publisher Epic Games
Release July 25, 2017
Easy to learn, but hard to master, Fortnite is one of the most approachable games around. From Marvel and DC to Marshmello and the NFL, Fortnite has seen a wild number of collaborations that give it wide appeal. It’s easy for everyone to learn the basics too, and you can quickly climb into the top 25 players of each round just by biding time and hiding. If your youngster wants to get adventurous, they can try their hand at its robust crafting mechanics, giving them the ability to build shelters, ramps, or other structures to help climb their way to victory.
Read our full Fortnite review
Minecraft Dungeons
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer Mojang Studios
Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Mojang Studios
Release May 26, 2020
Another entry on our list, another Minecraft title. Much like its older sibling, Minecraft Dungeon offers a blocky, kid-friendly adventure that’s easy for anyone to appreciate. This time around, however, you’re going on a top-down journey. You’ll be fighting off hordes of enemies like you would in Diablo or Torchlight, although its upgrade paths and collectible weapons are streamlined compared to the competition. If you enjoyed the atmosphere cultivated in Minecraft, you’ll find a lot to love about this action-adventure spinoff.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Puzzle, Adventure
Developer Traveller's Tales
Publisher WB Games
Release April 05, 2022
The Skywalker Saga has quickly become a must-play Lego experience. Not only does it feature the usual 3D platforming and litany of hidden collectibles, but the game allows you to play through all nine films as you see fit. It also boasts a roster of several hundred playable characters — meaning your fan-favorite character is probably up for grabs. While most games in the Lego franchise are worth a play, The Skywalker Saga is certainly a great place to start.
Read our full LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Platform, Sport, Adventure, Indie
Developer Mediatonic
Publisher Devolver Digital, Epic Games
Release August 03, 2020
The battle royale marketplace has quickly become saturated with great games, but Fall Guys stands apart thanks to its unique, combat-free gameplay. You’ll drop into an obstacle course with dozens of other players, each vying to cross the finish line before time runs out. Fall Guys spices things up with a few team-based activities and other events, and regardless of what you’re doing, the action looks great, thanks to adorable graphics and quirky bean-shaped protagonists. It’s not quite as popular as it was when it launched, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in its colorful world.
Read our full Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout review
Roblox
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, Xbox One
Genre Platform, Simulator, Adventure
Developer Roblox Corporation
Publisher Roblox Corporation
Release September 01, 2006
Roblox isn’t just a game — it’s also game-creation software. You’re free to roam worlds created by other players or build your own, giving it any theme you’d like. Want to build skyscrapers and a dense urban playground? Or would you rather build a sprawling farm, floating islands, or an underwater paradise? The only limit to Roblox is your imagination. Once you’ve built your game, you can jump online to play with friends. You can also visit their own creations, giving Roblox a nearly endless supply of content and infinite replayability.
Sonic Generations Collection
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer Sonic Team
Publisher Sega
Release November 03, 2011
Sonic has been around for decades, and Sonic Generations was launched to commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary. And by combining old-school 2D gameplay with modern 3D platforming, it served as a great reminder of Sonic’s heritage along with a look at where his future is headed. With approachable gameplay and eye-catching graphics, Sonic Generations is an easy recommendation for players of all ages. Once you wrap up the adventure, be sure to check out our list of the best Sonic games — as there’s plenty more fast-paced action to enjoy.
Planet Zoo
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre Simulator, Strategy
Developer Frontier Developments
Publisher Frontier Developments
Release November 05, 2019
Beyond being a great simulation game, Planet Zoo is surprisingly educational. You’ll slowly piece together an award-winning zoo as you build enclosures for polar bears, tigers, snakes, elephants, and everything in between. Along the way, you’ll also learn a ton of information about zoology and conservation. Piecing together a successful habitat involves learning about each animal’s wants and needs, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll walk away from the game with a greater understanding of the natural world and what it takes to care for these impressive creatures.
